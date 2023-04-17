Top 5 accessories for the Tata Nexon you should consider

Tata Nexon accessories. Here are the top 5 must-have accessories for the Tata Nexon SUV, offered by the company.

The ability to accessorise your car makes it not only stand out but also special. Given that carmakers themselves offer a host of accessories for cars right off the showroom floor gives customers a chance to add extras without having to worry about warranty issues.

However, for those who don’t already have an idea of what they want to accessorise the new vehicle with, it can be a daunting task with the available options. Today, let’s see the top 5 accessories you need to choose for a Tata Nexon.

Top 5 Tata Nexon accessories

Front parking sensors

Parking is a tedious task in any big city in India because there are hardly a few inches to manoeuvre around. Although cars come with rear parking sensors and cameras, the front is usually omitted. However, Tata offers front parking sensors as part of its accessory list, which is a must-buy in our opinion.

Roof rails

Our next pick is roof rails. They do add to the aesthetic appeal of the Nexon, but can also help if you are mounting anything on the roof such as additional lights or racks. Adding roof rails is more of a practical choice than just for design.

Also Read Tata Nexon EV Max Dark edition launched in India at Rs 19.04 lakh

Sidestep

Another practical add-on could be a sidestep, especially if you have elders in the Nexon with you frequently. Adding sidesteps not only makes it easier for people to get in and out but also keeps the bottom door frame free of scratches. The sidesteps are available in either black or chrome, and if it was us to pick, we’d go for the black.

Door visors

Again, door visors add to the overall design and the practicality of the vehicle. If you’re the person who does not like the AC on, cracking down the window just enough gets the warm air out of the car and keeps the interior at room temperature. Also, it allows you to roll down the windows fully without getting blasted by air, and when it rains, keeps water away from the interiors.

3D trunk mat

The boot of the Nexon is large enough to carry large items and liquids tend to spill from bags, especially on long trips if not packed properly. To avoid this, a proper mat comes in handy as it will not the liquids soak into the soft carpeting.