Top 3 upcoming electric cars in India around Rs 10 lakh: Tiago EV, MG & more

Electric cars are gradually becoming popular in the Indian market. While most EVs are currently priced above Rs 10 lakh, things might soon get interesting in the affordable segment too. In this article, we have listed the top 3 upcoming electric cars in India for around Rs 10 lakh. It includes the Tata Tiago EV, MG’s affordable electric car, and the electrified version of Citroen C3.

Upcoming electric cars in India around Rs 10 lakh:

Tata Tiago EV

Tata Motors will unveil its most affordable electric car, Tiago EV, in India on September 28, 2022. It’s likely to borrow the powertrain from the Tigor EV and feature a 26 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that offers an ARAI-certified range of 302 km per charge in its sibling. Upon launch, the Tata Tiago EV is expected to be priced around Rs 10 lakh, ex-showroom.

New MG electric car

MG Motor India has officially confirmed that it will launch an affordable electric car in the first half of 2023. While the company hasn’t revealed any details about the product, it is confirmed to be priced in the Rs 10 lakh – 15 lakh segment. MG’s new EV will slot below the ZS EV in its portfolio and is expected to offer a range of 250-300 km per charge.

Citroen C3 EV

Citroen India will launch the electrified version of the C3 sub-compact SUV in the first quarter of 2023. This affordable electric hatchback is expected to be priced around Rs 10 lakh – 12 lakh, ex-showroom, and might be unveiled in December this year. The Citroen C3 EV might get a 50 kWh battery pack, just like the global-spec Peugeot e-208, and offer a range of 300-350 km per charge.

