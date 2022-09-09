Best-selling Tata Vehicles in August 2022. We take a look at the top 3 best-selling Tata vehicles in August 2022, along with their sales numbers and YoY growth.

Tata Motors has been a consistent player in the Indian automotive industry, having various best-selling vehicles in its portfolio such as the Nexon, Punch, and the Tiago amongst others. Tata Motors also leads the EV car segment with the Nexon EV, which offers an impressive range below the Rs 20 lakh budget.

However, let us take a look at the top 3 best-selling Tata vehicles in August 2022, including their sales numbers and their YoY growth compared to August 2021.

Tata Tiago

The third-best-selling Tata vehicle in August 2022 is the Tiago hatchback, which is available with a petrol engine and with a CNG option. In August 2022, Tata Motors sold 7,209 units of the Tiago, registering a YoY growth of 27 per cent. During the same time last year, the carmaker sold 5,658 units of the Tata Tiago hatchback.

Tata Punch

The Tata Punch is one of the newest vehicles on offer from Tata Motors and in a short period, it has become one of the best-selling vehicles in India, often making its way to the top 10 best-selling cars list. The subcompact SUV competes with the Maruti Suzuki Ignis and the Mahindra KUV100 NXT amongst others in India and manages to outsell all of them.

In August 2022, Tata Motors sold 12,006 units of the Punch, however, does not register a YoY growth as the vehicle was not on sale last August.

Tata Nexon

The best-selling Tata vehicle is the Nexon in August 2022, and there has been so for a while now. The Nexon has even managed to outsell the Hyundai Creta by a big margin. The Nexon is offered in petrol, diesel, and two EV options and caters to a wide audience, managing to rack up sales numbers month on month.

In August 2022, Tata Motors sold 15,085 units of the Nexon, registering a growth of 51% when compared to August 2021 when the carmaker sold 10,006 units.