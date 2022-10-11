Top 3 best-selling Mahindra vehicles in September 2022. We take a look at the best-selling Mahindra vehicles in September 2022 along with their sales figures and YoY growth.

September 2022 car sales have seen positive YoY growth with most carmakers as many have posted positive growth. Although Maruti Suzuki dominates sales with numerous models, other carmakers have made a mark as well.

Let’s take a look at the top 3 best-selling Mahindra vehicles in September 2022, along with their sales and YoY growth compared to September 2021.

Mahindra XUV300

The third-best-selling model for Mahindra is the XUV300, a sub-4 metre SUV that competes with the likes of the Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, and the Kia Sonet, amongst others. Last month, Mahindra sold 6,080 units of the XUV300, registering a YoY growth of 65 per cent.

The Mahindra XUV300 sales are bound to gain more momentum during the festive season as the carmaker recently launched the Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport, which is the most powerful vehicle in this category.

Mahindra Bolero

The Mahindra Bolero is a workhorse and is the oldest production vehicle in the carmaker’s portfolio. Over the years, the Bolero has seen various upgrades in terms of engine and cosmetics, but its core has been the same and is still based on a ladder frame chassis. The latest iteration is powered by a 1.5-litre 3-cylinder engine mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Keeping in mind the intended use of the Bolero, Mahindra sold 8,108 units in September 2022, as opposed to selling 1,755 units during the same time last year. Mahindra has witnessed the Bolero register a healthy 362 per cent YoY growth last month.

Mahindra Scorpio

The Mahindra Scorpio has always been a fan favourite as it offers an unmistakable presence and a commanding seating position. With the launch of the new Scorpio-N and the older model getting a facelift and a new name – Mahindra Scorpio Classic – the SUV remains the carmaker’s best-selling model in India.

In September 2022, Mahindra sold 9,536 units of the Scorpio compared to selling 2,588 units in September 2021, registering a 268 per cent YoY growth.