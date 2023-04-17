Top 3 selling hatchbacks in March 2023

The third most-selling hatchback last month was the Maruti Suzuki Baleno after selling 16,168 units in March 2023.

SUVs might be rolling the roost but hatchbacks are still occupying the top positions on the top-selling list for March 2023. Three out of the top 5 positions are taken by hatchbacks with Vitara Brezza and Nexon taking the other two places. Find all the top 10 selling cars for March 2023 HERE.

Model March 2023 March 2022 Y-o-Y Maruti Suzuki Swift 17,559 13,623 29% Maruti Suzuki WagonR 17,305 24,634 -30% Maruti Suzuki Baleno 16,168 14,520 11%

Maruti Suzuki Swift

The Swift is arguably one of the most-successful Maruti Suzuki product that has attracted buyers from all age groups.

Maruti Suzuki Swift is the top-selling car and the top-selling hatchback for March 2023. With a sale of 17,559 units in March 2023 and 13,623 units sold in March 2022, Swift has recorded a year-on-year growth of 29 percent. The Swift launched in India in 2005 and has garnered millions in sales since then.

Maruti Suzuki WagonR

Maruti Suzuki’s tall boy continues to rake in consistent sales for the Japanese brand month-after month. In February 2023, Maruti Suzuki sold 16,889 units in sales and was the fourth most-selling product that month. In March 2023, the WagonR climbed up to the second position on the top 10 selling list. However, WagonR sold more units i.e. in February at 16,889 units than in March 2023.

Also Read: 2023 Maruti Suzuki Fronx vs rivals: Mileage figures comparison

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

The third most-selling hatchback last month was the Maruti Suzuki Baleno after selling 16,168 units in March 2023. It has reported year-on-year growth of 11 percent after raking 14,524 units in the same period last year. The Baleno’s popularity has prompted the carmaker to offer an SUV version of the same named Fronx.