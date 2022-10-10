Best-selling Tata vehicles in September 2022. Here are the top 3 selling Tata vehicles last month, along with their sales figures and YoY growth compared to last year.

September car sales have seen Maruti Suzuki dominate the top 10 list with 6 models, while Tata Motors has managed to take up two spots on the list. Let’s take a look at the top 3 best-selling Tata Vehicles in September 2022 along with their sales numbers and YoY growth compared to September 2021.

Tata Tiago

The third-best-selling Tata vehicle in September 2022 was the Tiago hatchback, having sold 6,936 units. In September 2021, Tata Motors sold 5,121 units of the Tata Tiago, hence registering a 35 per cent YoY growth. The Tata Tiago is offered in petrol, CNG, and electric trims, making it the most affordable electric car in India.

Launched at an introductory price of Rs 8.49 lakh onwards (ex-showroom), the Tata Tiago EV’s bookings are open from today (October 10) for Rs 21,000 and customer test drives are set to begin in December. The introductory price for the Tata Tiago EV is applicable for the first 10,000 units.

Tata Punch

The second-best-selling Tata vehicle in September 2022 is the Punch micro SUV. Tata Motors sold 12,251 units of the Punch last month, however, since it was not launched last year in September, there is no YoY growth data. However, the Tata Punch has constantly been on the list of top 10 selling vehicles month-on-month.

Tata Nexon

The best-selling Tata vehicle last month was the Nexon SUV, which competes with the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, and the newly-launched Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport. In September 2022, Tata sold 14,518 units as compared to selling 9,211 units in September 2021, registering a YoY growth of 58 per cent.

In recent times, Tata Motors has managed to outsell Hyundai, and the Nexon has consistently outsold the Creta, the South Korean carmaker’s best-selling model in India. The Tata Nexon is available in petrol, diesel, and EV versions, the latter being the best-selling electric vehicle in India.