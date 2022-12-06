Best-selling Tata vehicles in November 2022. Here are the top 3 selling Tata vehicles last month, along with their sales figures and YoY growth.

Tata Motors has been seeing success with the Nexon and having it as an ICE version and as an EV has paid off because the Nexon become the second-best-selling vehicle in November 2022, even beating the Maruti Suzuki Alto. Let’s take a look at the top 3 best-selling Tata vehicles in November 2022, along with their sales numbers and YoY growth.

Tata Tiago

The entry-level offering from Tata Motors, the Tiago is the third-best-selling product for Tata Motors in November 2022. Tata sold 5,097 units of the Tiago last month as compared to selling 4,998 units in November 2021, registering a YoY growth of 2 percent.

The Tata Tiago is available with a 1.2-litre petrol engine, as a CNG, and as an EV. The Tata Tiago EV is the most affordable electric car in India at the moment, which offers a range of 315 km.

Tata Punch

Tata’s smallest SUV on offer, the Punch, is the second-best-seller for the carmaker in November 2022, having sold 12,131 units. In comparison, Tata Motors sold 6,110 units of the Punch in November 2021, registering a YoY growth of 99 percent.

The Tata Punch is available with a standard 1.2-litre petrol engine that makes 84bhp, while gearbox choices include a manual and an AMT.

Tata Nexon

The Tata Nexon has been the carmaker’s best-seller for a long time now, outselling popular models like the Creta and even the Maruti Suzuki Alto in November 2022. Last month, Tata Motors sold 15,871 units of the Nexon as compared to 9,832 units sold in November 2021, registering a 61 percent YoY growth.

The Tata Nexon is available in a total of over 60 variants that include petrol, diesel, EV, and a long-range EV, catering to a wide customer base.