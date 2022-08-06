Top three best-selling Tata vehicles in July 2022. We take a look at the best-selling vehicles sold by Tata last month, along with their YoY growth.

Tata Motors is gaining popularity, and some of its models are making it to the list of best-selling passenger vehicles in India and best-selling cars in India as well. Also, the home-grown carmaker leads the EV sales segment with the Nexon EV. However, let’s take a look at the top 3 best-selling Tata vehicles for July 2022, along with their sales numbers and YoY growth.

Tata Altroz

The Tata Altroz takes the third spot in the list of best-selling Tata vehicles, having sold 6,159 units in July 2022 as compared to selling 6,980 units in July 2021. Tata Motors has registered a negative growth of 12 per cent with the Altroz sales.

The Tata Altroz is sold with a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine, 1.2-litre turbo petrol, or a 1.5-litre diesel engine, paired to a manual or a DCT gearbox. The naturally aspirated petrol engine makes 85 bhp, the diesel makes 89 bhp, while the turbo petrol version makes 108 bhp.

Tata Punch

The Tata Punch is an SUV placed below the Nexon in Tata’s lineup. For the past few months, the Punch has been on the list of best-selling vehicles and in July 2022, Tata Motors sold 11,007 units of the Punch. Since the Punch was not on sale last July, there is no YoY growth data.

The Tata Punch is offered with a standard 1.2-litre petrol engine that makes 84 bhp and 113 Nm of torque, mated to a manual or an AMT gearbox. The Tata Punch returns a mileage of 18.9 kmpl, while it competes with the newly-launched Citroen C3, Maruti Suzuki Ignis, and the Mahindra KUV100 amongst others.

Tata Nexon

The Tata Nexon is the best-selling Tata vehicle in July, while also being the best-selling SUV in July 2022. Tata Motors sold 14,214 units last month, compared to selling 10,287 in July 2021, registering 38 per cent YoY growth.

The Tata Nexon is offered with a petrol and diesel engine, while it gets manual and AMT gearbox choices. The Nexon is also offered in all-electric versions called the Prime and Max, which lead the EV sales segment in India.