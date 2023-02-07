Top 3 best-selling Tata vehicles in January 2023. Here are the biggest-selling SUVs and cars for Tata last month, along with their sales figures.

Tata Motors has seen its vehicles do well in India in recent times, especially with the Nexon and Punch. The Nexon has been consistently outselling the Creta, however, Tata had to settle for third place in January 2023 sales.

Here are the top 3 best-selling Tata vehicles in January 2023, along with their sales numbers and YoY growth.

Tata Tiago

The third-best-selling Tata vehicle in January 2023 is the Tata Tiago hatchback, which has seen a strong YoY growth in January 2023. Last month, Tata sold 9,032 units, as compared to 5,195 units in January 2022, registering 74 percent growth.

One of the strongest selling points for the Tata Tiago is its powertrain options. The Tiago can be had with a petrol engine, in CNG form, or as an all-electric hatchback, in fact, the most affordable EV in India currently.

Tata Punch

The Tata Punch is one of Tata’s latest products on offer and has consistently been the company’s second-best seller. In January 2023, Tata Motors sold 12,006 units of the micro-SUV, as compared to 10,027 units sold in January last year, registering a YoY growth of 20 percent.

The Tata Punch is currently offered with a petrol engine only, and the carmaker has plans to offer a CNG version soon, and possibly even an electric option.

Tata Nexon

The Tata Nexon is the carmaker’s strongest-selling product and has consistently been the best-seller for Tata Motors for a while now. In January 2023, Tata Motors sold 15,567 units, registering a YoY growth of 13 percent.

The Nexon’s strong point, similar to the Tiago, is its powertrain options. The Nexon is available in petrol, diesel, and EV versions, while there will soon be a CNG version as well.