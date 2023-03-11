Best-selling Tata vehicles in February 2023. Here are the top 3 best-selling Tata cars and SUVs last month.

Tata Motors has seen good success with its new SUV portfolio in India, especially with the Nexon, which is available in various options. The carmaker is also leading the electric vehicle segment in India with multiple options, including the most-affordable EV in India, the Tiago.

However, such a strong portfolio is still not enough to shake Maruti Suzuki from being the best-selling carmaker in India, as February 2023 car sales show that Maruti Suzuki occupies the first six spots in the list of top 10 vehicles sold last month.

Tata Motors is also on the list but with just one product. Let’s take a look at the top 3 best-selling Tata vehicles in February 2023, along with their sales numbers and YoY growth.

Tata Tiago

The third-best-seller for Tata Motors in February 2023 was the Tiago hatchback, having sold 7,457 units. In comparison, the carmaker sold 4,489 units in February 2022, registering a YoY growth of 66 percent last month.

One of the key selling points for the Tata Tiago is the powertrain options, being available in petrol, CNG, and pure electric, the latter being the most-affordable EV on offer in India currently.

Tata Punch

Next up is the Tata Punch, the brand’s entry-level SUV offering that literally manages to punch above its weight, managing to outsell the Creta in February 2023. Last month, Tata sold 11,169 units of the Punch, as compared to selling 9,592 units a year ago, registering a YoY growth of 16 percent.

The Tata Punch competes with the Maruti Suzuki Ignis and the S-Presso and is powered by a sole 84bhp petrol engine with a CNG option. The engine is mated to a manual gearbox or an AMT.

Tata Nexon

The best-selling Tata vehicle, as always, is the Nexon. The carmaker sold 13,914 units of the Nexon in February 2023, as compared to 12,259 units in February 2022, registering a YoY growth of 14 percent.

The Tata Nexon’s selling point remains strong, as the SUV is available in petrol, diesel, and electric forms, being the only SUV in the segment to offer multiple powertrain options. Also, the limited edition models Tata launches from time to time help sales.