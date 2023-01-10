Best-selling Tata vehicles in December 2022. Here are the top 3 selling Tata vehicles last month, along with their sales numbers.

Tata Motors has consistently managed to outsell Hyundai in the last few months, becoming the second-best-selling carmaker in India in December 2022. The Nexon has managed to outsell the Hyundai Creta, while the Punch has consistently been among the top 10 best-selling cars in India.

Here are the top 3 best-selling Tata vehicles in December 2022, along with their sales figures and YoY growth compared to December 2021.

Tata Tiago

The third-best-selling Tata in December is the Tiago hatchback, which is available in petrol, CNG, and electric variants. The wide powertrain offering has helped gain a wide audience for Tata Motors, and the EV version being the most affordable electric car in India has helped in sales.

In December 2022, Tata sold 6,052 units of the Tiago, helping register a YoY growth of 65 percent. In Contrast, Tata Motors sold 3,675 units of the Tiago in December 2021.

Tata Punch

The Tata Punch has been a consistent seller for Tata Motors, owing to its compact dimension. With Tata planning on launching an electric version of the Punch soon in India, the Punch will hold on to its position as the second-best-selling Tata vehicle and could move up the ladder in the list of best-selling cars MoM.

In December 2022, Tata sold 10,586 units of the Punch as opposed to selling 8,008 units in December 2021, registering a YoY growth of 32 percent.

Tata Nexon

The Tata Nexon continues to be Tata’s best-selling product, owing to over 65 variants on offer. These variants include petrol, diesel, and electric powertrain options, catering to a wide customer base. The Nexon EV also leads the EV passenger vehicle segment in India.

In December 2022, Tata Motors sold 12,053 units, as opposed to 12,899 units sold in December 2021, registering a negative growth of 7 percent.