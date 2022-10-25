Best-selling sub-4 metre SUVs in September 2022. We look at the top 3 selling sub-4 metre SUVs in September along with their sales numbers and growth.

September 2022 saw many new or facelifted models doing well, and the majority of carmakers posted healthy growth figures with their models. The sales trend also shows that SUVs are gaining popularity, while hatchbacks still rule the roost.

Amongst SUVs, the sub-4 metre SUVs are the most popular as they offer the compactness of a hatchback with the added practicality of an SUV. Here are the top 3 best-selling sub-4 metre SUVs in September 2022, along with their sales figures and YoY growth.

Hyundai Venue

The third-best-selling sub-4 metre SUV in September 2022 was the Hyundai Venue, which recently saw a facelift. Updates included a host of cosmetic changes like redesigned headlights and tail lamps, the inclusion of new features, and Hyundai also offers a sportier N-Line version of the Venue.

The massive update has helped Hyundai sell 11,033 units of the Venue last month, as opposed to selling 7,924 units in September 2021, helping Hyundai register 39 per cent YoY growth with the Venue.

Tata Nexon

The Tata Nexon has posted steady growth over the months, outselling the popular Hyundai Creta and also helping Tata become the second-largest-selling carmaker in India. Offered in petrol, diesel, and EV forms, Tata has over 71 variants on offer with the Nexon EV leading electric passenger vehicle sales in India.

In September 2022, Tata Motors sold 14,518 units of the Nexon sub-4 metre SUV in India, registering a YoY growth of 58 per cent. In comparison, 9,211 units of the Tata Nexon were sold in September 2021.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

The best-selling sub-4 metre SUV in September 2022 was the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, which saw a major update to its design and features. For the first time, the Brezza now gets a sunroof, wireless charging, a head-up display, and a host of connected car tech.

In September 2022, Maruti Suzuki sold 15,445 units of the Brezza, registering an impressive YoY growth of 724 per cent. In contrast, 1,874 units of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza were sold in September 2021.

