Top 3 best-selling sub-4 metre SUVs in November 2022

Best-selling sub-4 metre SUVs in November 2022. Here are the top 3 selling compact SUVs last month, along with their sales figures.

Written by Rajkamal Narayanan
The vehicle buying trend is shifting to SUVs, either in the form of sub-compact SUVs, sub-4 metre SUVs, or mid-size ones. Sedan sales have gone down, while SUVs dominate the list of top 25 best-selling vehicles in November 2022.

Following the trend, let’s take a look at the top 3 best-selling sub-4 metre SUVs sold in November 2022, along with their sales numbers and YoY growth compared to November last year.

Hyundai Venue

The third-best-selling sub-4 metre SUV in November 2022 is the Hyundai Venue, which also happens to be the carmaker’s second-best-selling product after the Creta. Last month, 10,738 units of the Hyundai Venue were sold, registering a YoY growth of 35 percent. In contrast, 7,932 units of the Venue were sold in November 2021.

The Hyundai Venue is offered with three engines — two petrol units and one diesel mill, paired to multiple gearbox options including an automatic, DCT, and an iMT.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

The recent update to the Maruti Suzuki Vitara has rekindled the vehicle’s popularity in India, helping Maruti Suzuki register a YoY growth of 5 percent. In November 2022, 11,324 units of the Brezza were sold as compared to 10,760 units sold in November 2021.

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza is powered by a sole 1.5-litre petrol engine that makes 102bhp and 138Nm of torque, mated to a manual or an automatic torque converter gearbox.

Tata Nexon

The best-selling sub-4 metre SUV last month is the Tata Nexon, the carmaker’s best-selling product in India, as well as the second-best-selling vehicle in November 2022. Tata sold 15,871 units of the Brezza last month, as compared to 9,832 units sold in November 2021, registering a YoY growth of 61 percent.

The Tata Nexon is available in over 60 variants that include petrol trims, diesel variants, manual, AMT, and a few limited edition models.

Make and ModelNov 2022Nov 2021Growth
Tata Nexon15,8719,83261%
Maruti Suzuki Brezza11,32410,7605%
Hyundai Venue10,7387,93235%

