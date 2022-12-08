Top 3 best-selling sub-4 metre SUVs in November 2022

Best-selling sub-4 metre SUVs in November 2022. Here are the top 3 selling compact SUVs last month, along with their sales figures.

The vehicle buying trend is shifting to SUVs, either in the form of sub-compact SUVs, sub-4 metre SUVs, or mid-size ones. Sedan sales have gone down, while SUVs dominate the list of top 25 best-selling vehicles in November 2022.

Following the trend, let’s take a look at the top 3 best-selling sub-4 metre SUVs sold in November 2022, along with their sales numbers and YoY growth compared to November last year.

Hyundai Venue

The third-best-selling sub-4 metre SUV in November 2022 is the Hyundai Venue, which also happens to be the carmaker’s second-best-selling product after the Creta. Last month, 10,738 units of the Hyundai Venue were sold, registering a YoY growth of 35 percent. In contrast, 7,932 units of the Venue were sold in November 2021.

The Hyundai Venue is offered with three engines — two petrol units and one diesel mill, paired to multiple gearbox options including an automatic, DCT, and an iMT.

Also Read Top 3 best-selling Hyundai vehicles in November 2022

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

The recent update to the Maruti Suzuki Vitara has rekindled the vehicle’s popularity in India, helping Maruti Suzuki register a YoY growth of 5 percent. In November 2022, 11,324 units of the Brezza were sold as compared to 10,760 units sold in November 2021.

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza is powered by a sole 1.5-litre petrol engine that makes 102bhp and 138Nm of torque, mated to a manual or an automatic torque converter gearbox.

Also Read Top 3 best-selling Maruti Suzuki vehicles in November 2022

Tata Nexon

The best-selling sub-4 metre SUV last month is the Tata Nexon, the carmaker’s best-selling product in India, as well as the second-best-selling vehicle in November 2022. Tata sold 15,871 units of the Brezza last month, as compared to 9,832 units sold in November 2021, registering a YoY growth of 61 percent.

The Tata Nexon is available in over 60 variants that include petrol trims, diesel variants, manual, AMT, and a few limited edition models.

Also Read Top 3 best-selling Tata vehicles in November 2022