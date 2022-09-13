Best-selling MUVs in August 2022. We list the top 3 best-selling MUVs in India in August 2022, along with their YoY growth and sales figures.

Multi-Purpose Vehicles (MPV) or Multi Utility Vehicles (MUV) have gained popularity in India in recent times, owing to their capability of carrying more than 5 people. Carmakers such as Maruti Suzuki, Toyota, Kia, Mahindra, and Hyundai offer MUVs, and some of them are on the list of best-selling vehicles in India.

Today, we take a look at the top 3 best-selling MUVs in August 2022, along with their sales in August 2021 and their YoY growth.

Kia Carens

In the third place is the Kia Carens, a MUV that quickly gained popularity in India similar to how the Seltos and the Sonet did. The Kia Carens is the carmaker’s second MPV on offer, the other one being the premium offering, Carnival.

In August 2022, 5,558 units of the Kia Carens were sold, however, there is no data to compare its YoY sales growth as the Carens was a relatively new launch in India.

Toyota Innova Crysta

The second-best-selling MUV in August 2022 was the Toyota Innova Crysta, a vehicle that set the benchmark for MUVs in the country. Ever since its launch in 2005, the Innova, and then the Innova Crysta have been consistent sellers for Toyota in the Indian market.

In August 2022, 6,036 units of the Toyota Innova Crysta were sold, registering a YoY growth of 5 per cent. During the same time last year, the Japanese carmaker sold 5,755 units of the Toyota Innova Crystas.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

The best-selling MUV in India last month was the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, a vehicle that has seen major upgrades since its launch many years ago. The Ertiga is popular owing to its seating configuration, reclinable second and third-row seats, and its fuel-efficient 1.5-litre petrol engine available with a manual or an automatic gearbox.

In August 2022, Maruti Suzuki sold 9,314 units of the Ertiga, as compared to 6,215 units sold in August 2021. This has helped the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga register a YoY growth of 49 per cent, the highest compared to the other MUVs on this list.

