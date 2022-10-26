Top 3 best-selling mid-size SUVs in September 2022

Best-selling mid-size SUVs in September 2022. Here are the top 3 best-selling mid-size SUVs last month, along with their sales numbers and YoY growth.

We have broken down car sales for September 2022 in terms of segment, make and model, and also looked at the best-selling cars by each carmaker. Now, let’s look at the best-selling mid-size SUVs in September 2022, along with their sales numbers and YoY growth.

Mahindra Scorpio

The third-best-selling SUV is the Mahindra Scorpio, and the sales numbers include the Scorpio-N and the Classic, the latter of which competes with the likes of the Hyundai Creta and the Seltos in India. The Mahindra Scorpio Classic has been one of Mahindra’s best-selling SUVs and is the second oldest model after the Bolero.

In September 2022, Mahindra sold 9,536 units of the Scorpio, as opposed to 2,588 units in September 2021, registering an impressive YoY growth of 268 per cent.

Kia Seltos

The second-best-selling mid-size SUV in September 2022 was the Kia Seltos, the carmaker’s first offering in India. The Seltos is based on the same platform as the Hyundai Creta, even sharing the same engine options and gearbox choices.

In September 2022, Kia sold 11,000 units of the Seltos SUV as compared to 9,583 units in September 2021, registering a YoY growth of 15 per cent.

Hyundai Creta

The best-selling mid-size SUV in September 2022 was the Hyundai Creta, the carmaker’s best-selling model in India. The Creta has been Hyundai’s best-seller for a long time owing to its choices of engines and gearbox options, along with the endless list of features on offer.

Last month, Hyundai sold 12,866 units of the Creta, registering a YoY growth of 57 per cent. In September 2021, Hyundai sold 8,193 units of the Creta SUV.