Top 3 best-selling Maruti Suzuki cars

Maruti Suzuki’s best-selling SUV, Brezza sold 16,227 units in March 2023 recording a 29 percent year-on-year increase in sales.

Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest car manufacturer offers around 16 cars for the Indian market. The Japanese company enjoys a majority in the market and has been the top OEM for many consecutive years. In March 2023, Maruti Suzuki sold 1,32,763 units and flatlined on the sales chart. Let us take a look at the brand’s top sellers for last month.

OEM Model March 2023 March 2022 Y-o-Y Maruti Suzuki Swift 17,559 13,623 29% Maruti Suzuki WagonR 17,305 24,634 -30% Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 16,227 12,439 30%

Maruti Suzuki Swift

The Swift is arguably one of the most-successful Maruti Suzuki products that has attracted buyers from all age groups. In March 2023, the Swift sold 17,559 units, up 29 percent from March 2022 when it sold 13,623 units. However, month-on-month sales are down 5 percent as the Swift raked 18,412 units in sales last month.

Maruti Suzuki WagonR

The WagonR raked 17,305 units in sales in March 2023 reporting a decline of 30 percent when compared to March 2022 where it sold 24,634 units. In February 2023, Maruti sold 16,889 units of the WagonR, up 2 percent from last month.

Maruti’s tall boy has consistently raked in good numbers for the brand and continues to be a popular choice amongst first-time buyers or as a family car.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki’s best-selling SUV, Brezza sold 16,227 units in March 2023 recording a 29 percent year-on-year increase in sales. In March 2022 Brezza sold 12,439 units and in February 2023, sales were 16,998 units up a mere 2 percent.