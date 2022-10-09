Best-selling Maruti Suzuki cars in September 2022. We take a look at the top 3 selling Maruti Suzuki cars in September 2022 along with their sales figures and YoY growth.

Car sales in September 2022 have seen Maruti Suzuki dominating sales as usual, and new launches such as the Alto, Baleno, and Brezza have proven to be successful for Maruti Suzuki. However, even models that have not seen any upgrades in recent times are also selling well for the carmaker.

Let’s take a look at the top three best-selling Maruti Suzuki models in September 2022, along with their sales numbers and compare it to September 2021 to determine their YoY growth.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

After having received a facelift earlier this year, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno has managed to woo in more customers. As part of the update, the 2022 Baleno got cosmetic updates to make it look more premium, tech upgrades such as a HUD unit and more, along with a new gearbox.

All this put together, Maruti Suzuki managed to sell 19,369 units of the Baleno in September 2022 and register a YoY growth of 140 per cent. During the same time last year – September 2021 – Maruti Suzuki sold 8,077 units.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

The second best-selling Maruti Suzuki car in September 2022 is the Wagon R, having sold 20,078 units last month and registering a YoY growth of 163 per cent. In September 2021, Maruti Suzuki sold 7,632 units. Unlike the Baleno, the Wagon R is yet to receive a facelift.

The Wagon R received a major facelift a few years ago that included a new design, features, and engine options. The Wagon can be had with a 1.0-litre petrol engine or a 1.2-litre unit that also powers the Maruti Suzuki Swift.

Maruti Suzuki Alto

The best-selling Maruti Suzuki car in September is also the best-selling car overall, the Maruti Suzuki Alto. After getting a major update recently, the Alto is a larger car overall, owing to the new platform it’s based on. Also, the updated Alto K10 gets the new 1.0-litre K-Series engine seen in the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso.

In September 2022, Maruti Suzuki sold 24,844 units as compared to selling 12,143 units in September 2021, registering a YoY sales growth of 105 per cent.