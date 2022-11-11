Best-selling Maruti Suzuki cars in October 2022. Here are the top 3 best-selling Maruti Suzuki cars in October 2022 along with their sales figures and YoY growth.

October 2022 car sales saw Maruti Suzuki dominating the best-selling list as usual, however, competition is intense among the Maruti Suzuki models itself. Hatchbacks continue to be the best-sellers for the carmaker although the Brezza and the Grand Vitara continue to garner interest.

Let’s take a look at the top 3 best-selling Maruti Suzuki models in October 2022, along with their sales numbers last month and compare them to October 2021 sales to determine their YoY growth.

Maruti Suzuki Swift

The third-best-selling Maruti Suzuki model in October 2022 is the Swift hatchback. Maruti Suzuki sold 17,231 units last month compared to selling 9,180 units in October 2021, registering a YoY growth of 88 percent.

The Maruti Suzuki Swift is offered with a 1.2-litre K-Series petrol engine that has made it popular for its efficiency and crisp performance. The engine makes 89 bhp and 113 Nm of torque with the help of a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox. Maruti Suzuki also offers a CNG variant of the Swift.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R has been a good seller for Maruti Suzuki for many years and in October 2022, it is the second-best-selling car in India as well for Maruti Suzuki. The multiple engine options, along with gearbox choices and CNG versions cater to a wide audience while offering loads of headroom.

In October 2022, Maruti Suzuki sold 17,945 units of the Wagon R as opposed to selling 12,335 units in October 2021, registering a YoY growth of 45 percent.

Maruti Suzuki Alto

The best-selling Maruti Suzuki car in October 2022 was the Alto, which was also the best-selling vehicle overall last month. The carmaker recently updated the Alto K10, basing it on a new platform and giving it a K-Series engine, which has helped in sales.

Maruti Suzuki sold 21,260 units of the Alto last month, registering a YoY sales growth of 22 percent. In October 2021, Maruti Suzuki sold 17,389 units.