Top 3 best-selling Maruti Suzuki cars in November 2022

Best-selling Maruti Suzuki cars in November 2022. Here are the top 3 selling Maruti Suzuki models last month, along with their sales numbers.

As usual, Maruti Suzuki leads vehicle sales in November 2022 occupying 7 spots in the list of top 10 selling vehicles. However, what is interesting is the top 3 best-selling Maruti Suzuki cars, as the carmaker’s entry-level offering, the Alto is not the best-seller and so is the popular Wagon R.

Let’s take a look at the top 3 best-selling Maruti Suzuki vehicles in November 2022, along with their sales figures and YoY growth compared to November 2021.

Maruti Suzuki Swift

The third-best-selling Maruti Suzuki vehicle in November 2022 was the Swift hatchback, which registered sales of 15,153 units. During the same time last year, Maruti Suzuki sold 14,568 units of the popular hatchback, helping the Swift register 4 percent YoY growth.

The Maruti Suzuki Swift is offered with a standard 1.2-litre petrol engine mated to a manual or an AMT gearbox. Maruti Suzuki also offers the Swift in a CNG version.

Maruti Suzuki Alto

The second-best-selling Maruti Suzuki model in November 2022 is the carmaker’s entry-level offering, the Alto. Last month, Maruti Suzuki sold 15,663 units of the Alto as compared to 13,812 units sold in November 2021, registering a YoY growth of 13 percent.

The Maruti Suzuki Alto is sold with an 800cc petrol engine, or a 1.0-litre K-Series engine called the Alto K10, which saw a major update recently. The Alto is available in CNG form as well.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

The best-selling Maruti Suzuki in November 2022, and the best-selling vehicle itself last month was the Baleno premium hatchback. Maruti Suzuki sold 20,945 units of the Baleno last month, registering a YoY growth of 111 percent. In comparison, 9,931 units of the Baleno were sold in November 2021.

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno saw an update earlier this year and part of it was a HUD unit and a host of other connected car technology that has helped in sales. Also, apart from the 1.2-litre petrol engine, the Baleno is available in a CNG form.