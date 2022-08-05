Top 3 best-selling Maruti Suzuki cars in July: Wagon R, Baleno, Swift

Top 3 selling Maruti Suzuki cars in India in July 2022. We look at the best-selling Maruti Suzuki cars in July, along with their YoY growth and sales numbers.

Maruti Suzuki has been India’s best-selling carmaker for several years now, and most Maruti Suzuki products make it to the best-selling chart in every segment. However, there are a few Maruti Suzuki models that are so successful that they lead the overall car sales charts and the passenger vehicle sales list. We are now taking a look at the top 3 best-selling Maruti Suzuki cars in July 2022.

Maruti Suzuki Swift

The third best-selling Maruti Suzuki in India in July 2022 was the Swift hatchback, which has proven to be a practical car, be it in the city to run about or go on a road trip. Offered with an 89 bhp 1.2-litre petrol engine mated to a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox, the Swift’s pricing has only complimented its practicality.

In July 2022, Maruti Suzuki sold 17,539 units of the Swift as compared to selling 18,434 units in July 2021, registering a negative growth of 5 per cent. The Maruti Suzuki Swift is also the third best-selling passenger vehicle in India in the month of July 2022.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno premium hatchback competes with the Hyundai i20, Tata Altroz, and the Toyota Glanza, and has managed to outsell all of them to become the second best-selling car in India in July 2022. Maruti Suzuki sold 17,960 units of the Baleno last month as compared to selling 14,729 units in July 2021, registering 22 per cent growth.

The Baleno saw a recent update which saw the carmaker give the premium hatchback a design tweak, a new AMT gearbox that replaced the CVT unit, and a host of tech such as a Head-Up Display, 360-degree camera, and connected car features. However, Maruti Suzuki has retained the tried and tested 1.2-litre, 88 bhp petrol engine.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R tops the charts when it comes to best-selling passenger vehicles, best-selling cars, and even the best-selling Maruti Suzuki in July 2022. The carmaker sold 22,588 units last month compared to 22,836 units in July last year, registering a negative growth of 1 per cent.

The Wagon R’s tall design has proven to be practical as it offers enough headroom and its recent update has only added to the Wagon R’s appeal. The Wagon R can be bought with a 66 bhp 1.0-litre petrol engine with an optional CNG unit or with a more powerful 88 bhp 1.2-litre petrol engine. Maruti Suzuki also offers manual and AMT gearbox choices, helping cater to a wider audience.