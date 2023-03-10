Best-selling Maruti Suzuki cars in February 2023. Here are the top 3 selling Maruti Suzuki cars in February, along with their sales numbers.

Maruti Suzuki is the largest carmaker in India in terms of product offerings and sales numbers. This is a primary reason why the carmaker always makes it to the top of the sales charts every month, and February 2023 is no different. Maruti Suzuki leads the overall vehicle sales.

Here are the top 3 best-selling Maruti Suzuki cars in February 2023, along with their sales numbers and their year-on-year growth compared to February 2022.

Maruti Suzuki Alto

The third-best-selling Maruti Suzuki model in February 2023 is the carmaker’s entry-level offering, the Maruti Suzuki Alto. Last month, the carmaker sold 18,114 units as compared to 11,551 units sold in February last year, registering a YoY growth of 57 percent.

The Maruti Suzuki Alto is sold with two engine options, an 800cc unit and a slightly larger, 1.0-litre K-Series engine. The latter saw a complete overhaul last year, based on a new platform which has helped Maruti Suzuki rack up sales numbers and growth.

Maruti Suzuki Swift

The second-best-seller for the carmaker is the Maruti Suzuki Swift, a model that has been popular amongst car buyers in this segment. Maruti Suzuki sold 18,412 units in February 2023 as compared to 19,202 units last year, registering a negative growth of 4 percent.

The Maruti Suzuki Swift is one of the few models that hasn’t seen an upgrade in a long time in Maruti Suzuki’s lineup, and with the introduction of the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine again, it would be a great addition to the Swift’s lineup.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

The best-selling Maruti Suzuki model in February 2023 is the Baleno, which saw a major update last year, along with a host of tech goodies. The carmaker sold 18,592 units last month, registering a YoY growth of 48 percent.

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno is also sold as the Toyota Glanza with a few tweaks and the premium hatchback competes with the Hyundai i20 and the Tata Altroz in the segment, powered by a sole 1.2-litre petrol engine.