Top 3 best-selling Maruti Suzuki cars in December 2022. Here are the top 3 selling Maruti Suzuki cars along with their sales numbers in December 2022.

Maruti Suzuki remains the best-selling carmaker in 2022 and in December as well, despite posting a negative YoY growth last month. Although the Alto and Wagon R are good sellers for Maruti Suzuki, December saw interesting models take over the top 3 spots.

Here are the top 3 best-selling Maruti Suzuki models in December 2022, along with their sales numbers and YoY growth compared to December 2021.

Maruti Suzuki Swift

The third-best-seller for Maruti Suzuki in December was the Swift hatchback. The compact design with a punchy 1.2-litre petrol engine ticks all the boxes for a car buyer, making the Swift a popular choice amongst people in varying locations.

In December 2022, Maruti Suzuki sold 12,061 units as compared to selling 15,661 units in December 2021, registering a negative growth of 23 percent. However, despite the negative growth, the Swift has managed to outsell popular models such as the Wagon R and the Alto.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

The second-best-seller for Maruti Suzuki in December 2022 is a surprise — the Ertiga. Given the fact that the Ertiga is a big vehicle capable of carrying 6 people or more and its price, it is interesting to see the MPV take the second spot in the list of overall selling vehicles in December 2022.

Maruti Suzuki sold 12,273 units of the Ertiga in December 2022 as compared to selling 11,840 units in December 2021, registering a growth of 4 percent.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

The best-selling Maruti Suzuki and the most-sold car in December 2022 was the Baleno premium hatchback. Priced at Rs 6.49 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards, the Baleno competes with the Tata Altroz, Hyundai i20, and the Toyota Glanza in India, while being offered with the same 1.2-litre petrol engine that does its duty on the Swift.

In December 2022, Maruti Suzuki sold 16,932 units of the Baleno as compared to 14,458 units sold in December 2021, registering a YoY growth of 17 percent.