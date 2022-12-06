Best-selling Mahindra vehicles in November 2022. Here are the top 3 selling Mahindra vehicles last month, along with their sales numbers.

Mahindra has managed to post strong sales growth in November 2022 and the popular Mahindra SUVs continue to be the carmaker’s best-sellers. Here are the top 3 best-selling Mahindra vehicles in November 2022, along with their sales numbers and YoY growth compared to the same period last year.

Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra’s sub-4 metre offering, the XUV300 is the carmaker’s third-best-selling product in November 2022, having sold 5,903 units last month. In contrast, Mahindra sold 4,005 units of the XUV300 last November, registering a YoY growth of 47 percent last month.

The Mahindra XUV300 is offered with either a 1.2-litre petrol engine or a 1.5-litre diesel mill, while a sportier version of the petrol engine is offered named the XUV300 TurboSport, which makes 129bhp, and is the most powerful SUV in the segment.

Mahindra Scorpio

The second-best-seller for Mahindra is the Scorpio, which consists of the newly-launched Scorpio-N and the older model which is now called the Scorpio Classic. Mahindra sold 6,455 units of the Scorpio in November 2022 as compared to 3,370 units sold in November 2021, registering a YoY growth of 92 percent.

The Mahindra Scorpio Classic is available with a 2.2-litre diesel engine while the new Scorpio-N gets a choice of two diesel engines and one petrol engine. The new Mahindra Scorpio-N also gets a 4X4 system which is now discontinued on the Scorpio Classic.

Mahindra Bolero

Mahindra’s best-seller for November 2022 is the carmaker’s oldest product, the Bolero. The Mahindra Bolero sold 7,984 units last month as opposed to 5,442 units sold in November 2021, registering 47 percent YoY growth.

The Mahindra Bolero is based on a body-on-frame construction that uses independent front suspension with a live axle at the rear, powered by a 1.5-litre diesel engine that makes 75bhp.