Home-grown automaker Mahindra is well known for its SUV portfolio, and in August 2022, the carmaker managed to get three models on the list of top 25 best-selling vehicles in August 2022. Two out of three vehicles registered an impressive three-digit YoY sales growth and here’s the list.

We take a look at the top 3 best-selling Mahindra vehicles in August 2022, along with their sales numbers and their YoY growth compared to August 2021.

Mahindra XUV700

The third-best-selling Mahindra in August 2022 is the new XUV700, one of the carmaker’s latest launches. In August 2022, Mahindra sold 6,010 units of the SUV, however, there are no YoY growth figures since the Mahindra XUV700 was not launched in the Indian market last August.

The Mahindra XUV700 gets a choice of either a 197 bhp 2.0-litre petrol engine, a 153 bhp 2.2-litre diesel motor, or a 182 bhp 2.2-litre diesel unit paired to a manual or an automatic torque converted gearbox choices. The XUV700 is also equipped with ADAS and despite the long waiting duration, Mahindra has managed to register good sales numbers.

Mahindra Scorpio

In second place is the Mahindra Scorpio, a popular SUV that has been part of Mahindra’s portfolio for two decades. Recently, the carmaker also launched the all-new Mahindra Scorpio, based on a new chassis with a completely new design, calling it the Scorpio-N. The new Scorpio-N is on sale alongside the older generation vehicle which is now called the Mahindra Scorpio Classic.

Coming to sales, the Mahindra Scorpio clocked 7,056 units in August, as compared to 2,606 units sold in August 2021, registering 171 per cent YoY growth. The Mahindra Scorpio even managed to outsell the Toyota Innova Crysta last month.

Mahindra Bolero

The best-selling Mahindra SUV in August was the Bolero, a name that has been associated with the carmaker for over two decades. The Bolero has seen various upgrades over the years and continues to be a no-nonsense SUV capable of just about anything one throws at it.

In August 2022, Mahindra sold 8,246 units of the Bolero, registering a YoY growth of 156 per cent. In August 2021, 3,218 units of the Mahindra Bolero were sold. The current generation Mahindra Bolero comes powered by a 1.5-litre 75-bhp diesel engine with a manual gearbox.