Top 3 best-selling Mahindra cars in February 2023

Mahindra’s butch SUV Bolero is the top-selling car for the brand in February 2023.

Mahindra sold 30,221 units in February 2023 recording a 9.8% year-on-year increase against 27,536 units sold in February 2022. The homegrown carmaker is now the 4th most-selling OEM in India for February 2023, ahead of Kia, Toyota and Honda. As compared to January 2023 numbers, there’s a decline of 8.5% as it clocked 33,040 in sales that month. Let us take a look at the top 3 selling Mahindra cars in February 2023

Mahindra Bolero

Mahindra’s butch SUV Bolero is the top-selling car for the brand in February 2023. The Bolero clocked sales of 9,782 units in February 2023 against 11,045 units sold in February 2022 registering an 11% decline year-on-year. However, when compared month-on-month, the Bolero grew 14% in February 2023 as January raked 8,574 units in sales. Mahindra is in the process of testing a long-wheelbase version of the SUV, called the Bolero Neo Plus and you can read all about it below.

Mahindra Scorpio

One of the more popular offerings by Mahindra that recently received a mid-life update, the Scorpio (N, Classic) has raked in 6,950 units in sales recording a staggering growth of 166% from last year. However, numbers have dropped 20% when compared to last month’s sales. In February 2022, Scorpio sold 2,610 units whereas in January 2023 it sold 8,715 units.

Mahindra Thar

The Mahindra Thar has found more buyers than the XUV700 in February 2023. The Thar sold 5,004 units whereas the XUV700 followed up close with a sale of 4,505 units. Thar’s numbers are in green when compared with last month as it sold 4,410 units in January 2023.