Top 3 best-selling Kia vehicles in November 2022

Best-selling Kia vehicles in November 2022. Here are the top 3 selling Kia vehicles last month, along with their sales figures.

Kia, one of the newest carmakers to have entered India has seen success with the Kia Seltos, followed by the Sonet, and in recent times, the Carens MPV. The South Korean carmaker’s other products, the Carnival has seen healthy popularity, however, Kia’s flagship offering, the EV6 has seen a tremendous response in India.

Now, let’s take a look at the top 3 best-selling Kia models in November 2022, along with their sales numbers and the YoY growth compared to November 2021.

Kia Carens

The third-best-selling Kia model in India is its latest offering, the Carens MPV. In November 2022, Kia sold 6,360 units of the MPV in India, outselling the Toyota Innova Crysta, one of its closest rivals. Since the Kia Carens was not on sale during the same time last year, we will have to wait several more months to see its YoY growth.

The Kia Carens is available with a choice of two petrol engines and a diesel mill, mated to either a manual gearbox, a DCT unit or a torque converter automatic.

Kia Sonet

The second-best-selling Kia is the Sonet sub-4 metre SUV, which shares its underpinnings with the Hyundai Venue while also competing with the same. In November 2022, Kia sold 7,834 units of the Sonet as compared to selling 4,719 units a year ago, registering a YoY growth of 66 percent.

Similar to the Hyundai Venue, the Kia Sonet is available with two petrol engines and one diesel mill with a choice of 4 gearbox options to choose from.

Kia Seltos

The Kia Seltos was the carmaker’s first product offering in India, which helped Kia set a firm foot in India. Being the carmaker’s best-seller since its launch, Kia sold 9,284 units of the Seltos last month, as opposed to selling 8,859 units in November 2021, registering a 5 percent YoY growth.

Based on the same platform as the Hyundai Creta, engine options are the same as well, which include two petrol motors and one diesel mill. Gearbox choices include a manual, iMT, torque converter, DCT, and CVT.