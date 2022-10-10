Best-selling Kia cars in September. We take a look at the top 3 selling Kia cars in September 2022 along with their sales and YoY growth compared to September 2021.

South Korean carmaker Hyundai’s sister company, Kia, has seen success with its models ever since the Seltos was launched in India. Post the Seltos, Kia saw success with the Sonet, and even its latest offering, the Carens.

Let’s look at the top 3 best-selling Kia vehicles in September 2022, their sales figures, and their YoY growth compared to September 2021.

Kia Carens

The third-best-selling Kia in September 2022 was the Carens MPV, launched in India recently. In September 2022, Kia sold 5,233 units of the Carens in India, and since the MPV is new to the market, there is no YoY data to compare sales from the previous year.

The Carens has been subject to a recall recently, as the carmaker announced that over 44,000 vehicles were affected by a potential error in the airbag control module (ACU) software.

Kia Sonet

The second-best-selling Kia in September 2022 was the Sonet sub-4 metre SUV, which registered sales of 9,291 units. In September 2021, Kia sold 4,454 units of the Sonet, thus helping the carmaker register a YoY growth of 109 per cent.

The Kia Sonet is available with three engine options including a turbocharged petrol unit, mated to a host of gearbox choices including a manual, clutchless manual (iMT), DCT, and an automatic torque converter.

Kia Seltos

Ever since its launch, the Kia Seltos has been the South Korean carmaker’s best-selling model in India. In September 2022, Kia sold 11,000 units of the Seltos in India, managing to grab the eleventh spot in the list of best-selling vehicles last month.

The Kia Seltos, similar to its Hyundai sibling, the Creta, is offered with three engine options, 1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre diesel, and 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol. Gearbox choices include a manual, clutchless manual (iMT), DCT, CVT, and a torque converter.