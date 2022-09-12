Top 3 best-selling Kia vehicles in August 2022. Here are the best-selling Kia Vehicles in August 2022, along with their sales numbers and YoY growth.

South Korean carmaker Kia has gained popularity in India quickly, thanks to the Seltos that set a strong fan base in the country. Soon after the Kia Seltos, the carmaker launched the Carnival MPV, Sonet compact SUV, and the Carens MPV, all gaining popularity soon.

Kia vehicles have been amongst the top 25 best-selling cars in India for a while now, and today, let’s take a look at the top 3 best-selling Kia vehicles in August 2022, along with their sales numbers and YoY growth.

Kia Carens sales August 2022

The third-best-selling Kia in August 2022 was the Carens MUV, having racked up 5,558 units in August 2022. The Carens is the newest offering from Kia in the ICE segment and since the vehicle was not on sale last August, there is no YoU data, however, the MUV has quickly gained a reputation of being a best-seller in India.

The Kia Carens is offered with three engine options, a 113 bhp petrol, a 138 bhp turbo petrol, and a 113 bhp diesel motor. Gearbox choices include a manual, DCT, and a torque converter automatic.

Kia Sonet sales August 2022

The Kia Sonet was the second-best-selling Kia model in India last month, and the carmaker sold 7,838 units in August 2022 registering a YoY growth of 1 per cent. Last August, Kia sold 7,752 units of the Kia Sonet compact SUV.

Based on the same platform as the recently-launched Hyundai Venue, the Kia Sonet is powered by a choice of two petrol and one diesel engine, mated to a manual, DCT, iMT, or a torque converter automatic gearbox choices.

Kia Seltos sales August 2022

In August 2022, the best-selling Kia product was the Seltos, the carmaker’s first product for India. Based on the same platform as the Hyundai Creta, the Seltos is offered with three engine options that include two petrol and one diesel choice, along with multiple gearbox selections.

In August 2022, the carmaker sold 8,652 units of the Kia Seltos, as opposed to selling 8,619 units in August 2021. The Kia Seltos registered a marginal YoY growth of 0.3 per cent.