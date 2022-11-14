Best-selling Hyundai vehicles in October 2022. Here are the top 3 selling Hyundai cars and SUVs in October 2022 along with their sales numbers.

Vehicle sales in October 2022 saw most carmakers post healthy sales figures with most models. Maruti Suzuki continues to lead the market while Tata Motors takes second, followed by Hyundai. The South Korean carmaker too, saw healthy growth with most models.

Here are the top 3 best-selling Hyundai vehicles in October 2022, along with their sales numbers and YoY growth compared to October 2021.

Hyundai i10 Grand

The third-best-selling Hyundai in October 2022 was the i10 Grand hatchback, which competes with the Maruti Suzuki Swift and the Tata Tiago in India. The hatchback is offered in petrol, CNG, and diesel engines, while Hyundai offers manual and AMT gearbox choices with the i10 Grand.

In October 2022, Hyundai sold 8,855 units of the i10 Grand, registering a YoY growth of 47 percent over October 2021 when the carmaker sold 6,042 units of the hatchback.

Hyundai Venue

The Hyundai Venue sits below the Creta in the carmaker’s lineup, competing with the Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, and Kia Sonet amongst others. The Venue gets two petrol engines and a diesel motor to choose from, while gearbox choices include manual, DCT, AMT, iMT, and a torque converter automatic.

In October 2022, Hyundai sold 9,585 units of the Venue as compared to 10,554 units sold in October last year, registering a negative growth of 9 percent, despite receiving a facelift a few months ago.

Hyundai Creta

The best-selling Hyundai, as usual, is the Creta. The Hyundai Creta competes with the Kia Seltos, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, and the recently-launched Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara in India, and is due a facelift soon, which will most likely be at the upcoming Auto Expo.

Hyundai sold 11,880 units of the Creta last month, as compared to 6,455 units sold in October 2021, registering a positive YoY growth of 84 percent.