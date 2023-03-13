Best-selling Hyundai vehicles in February 2023. Here are the top 3 selling Hyundai cars and SUVs last month, along with their sales numbers.

India’s second-largest carmaker, Hyundai, is facing a tough battle with Tata Motors for the second-place crown, but the South Korean carmaker stands strong. Tata has managed to stay ahead of Creta’s sales, but the wide portfolio Hyundai offers is keeping the carmaker ahead.

Here are the top 3 best-selling Hyundai vehicles in February 2023, along with their sales numbers and YoY growth compared to February 2022.

Hyundai Grand i10

The third-best-selling Hyundai model in February 2023 is the Grand i10, which saw a design update recently. The carmaker sold 9,635 units of the Grand i10 last month compared to 8,552 units in February 2022, registering a YoY growth of 13 percent.

As part of the update, Hyundai has discontinued the diesel engine and the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol unit as well, now offering the new Grand i10 with a sole 1.20-litre petrol engine with an optional CNG choice.

Hyundai Venue

The Hyundai Venue is the carmaker’s second-best-selling product in February 2023, having sold 9,997 units. The Hyundai Venue has seen a negative YoY growth of 2 percent last month, as the carmaker sold 10,212 units in February 2022.

The Hyundai Venue also received a facelift last year and was updated again recently with added safety features and an updated diesel engine. The Hyundai Venue now gets the Creta’s 1.5-litre diesel mill that makes 113bhp.

Hyundai Creta

As always, the Hyundai Creta was the best-selling product for the South Korean carmaker in February 2023. Hyundai sold 10,421 units of the Creta, compared to selling 9,606 units in February 2022, registering a YoY growth of 8 percent.

The Creta saw additions to its safety features recently with the inclusion of additional airbags. The Hyundai Creta now gets six airbags, along with a host of additional features like ESP, VSM, ABD with EBD, and more.