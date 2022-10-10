Best-selling Hyundai cars in September 2022. We take a look at the top 3 selling Hyundai Vehicles in September 2022 along with their sales figures and YoY growth.

September 2022 car sales saw the Hyundai Creta as the best seller for the carmaker as it has always been. In the list of top 10 best-selling vehicles in September 2022, Hyundai managed two spots, both being SUVs.

Let’s take a look at the top 3 best-selling Hyundai cars in September 2022, along with their sales numbers and compare them to September 2021 sales to see their YoY growth.

Hyundai i10 Grand

The third-best-selling Hyundai vehicle in September 2022 was the i10 Grand hatchback, which registered sales of 9,459 units. In September 2021, Hyundai sold 4,168 units of the i10 Grand, thus registering a YoY sales growth of 127 per cent.

The Hyundai i10 Grand is available with an 82 bhp 1.2-litre petrol engine or with a 74 bhp 1.2-litre diesel engine. The Hyundai i10 Grand is also available in CNG trims that use the same 1.2-litre petrol engine. Gearbox choices include manual and AMT options.

Hyundai Venue

The Hyundai Venue is the carmaker’s second-best-selling vehicle in September 2022, having sold 11,033 units. In comparison, Hyundai sold 7,924 units in September 2021, helping the Hyundai Venue register a YoY growth of 39 per cent in September 2022.

The Hyundai Venue recently received a facelift that has helped the carmaker woo in more customers and the three engine options including a turbo-petrol version caters to a wide customer base. Hyundai also offers the Venue in a more sporty N-Line trim that has a tweaked steering and suspension setup, similar to the i20 N-Line.

Hyundai Creta

As it has been for a long time, Hyundai’s best-selling vehicle in India is the Creta, which competes with the Kia Seltos, and the recently-launched Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. In September 2022, 12,866 units of the Hyundai Creta were sold as compared to 8,193 units sold in September 2021, registering 57 per cent YoY growth.

The Hyundai Creta, similar to the Kia Seltos is offered with three engine options including a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol unit, and gearbox choices include manual, clutchless manual (iMT), a CVT, DCT, and a torque converter.