Top 3 best-selling Hyundai cars in August 2022. We take a look at the best-selling Hyundai models in August 2022, along with their sales figures.

South Korean carmaker Hyundai is one of the country’s largest carmakers and some of its popular models such as the Creta, Grand i10, and the i20 are consistent sellers that make it to the list of best-selling vehicles every month.

Let’s take a look at the top 3 best-selling Hyundai cars in August 2022, along with their sales numbers and their YoY growth, compared to August 2021.

Also Read Top 3 best-selling Maruti Suzuki cars in August 2022

Hyundai Grand i10

The third-best-selling Hyundai in August 2022 is the Grand i10 hatchback, which competes head-on with the Maruti Suzuki Swift in the segment. The i10 is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine or a 1.2-litre diesel engine, paired with a manual or an AMT gearbox.

In August 2022, Hyundai sold 9,274 units of the i10, registering a YoY growth of 16 per cent compared to August 2021, when 8,023 units of the i10 were sold.

Also Read Top 3 best-selling Tata vehicles in August 2022

Hyundai Venue

The Hyundai Venue is a popular SUV in the segment that consists of the Kia Sonet, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Mahindra XUV300, Tata Nexon, Nissan Magnite, and Renault Kiger. The compact SUV has managed to outsell all its competition in August, apart from the Brezza and Nexon.

Last month, Hyundai sold 11,240 units of the Venue, as compared to selling 8,377 units in August last year, registering 34 per cent YoY growth. The recent update Hyundai gave the Venue has surely helped because the 2022 Hyundai Venue looks better, and in our opinion, the best-looking Venue to date.

Also Read Hyundai Venue N-Line launched in India

Hyundai Creta

The Hyundai Creta has been the carmaker’s best-selling vehicle for several years in a row. The Creta enjoyed almost no competition in the segment for a while, however, Toyota and Maruti Suzuki have the new Urban Cruiser Hyryder and the Grand Vitara launches lined up, which could pose a threat to the Creta’s popularity.

In August 2022, Hyundai sold 12,577 units of the Creta SUV as compared to selling 12,957 units last August, which is a 0.1 per cent decrease in sales.