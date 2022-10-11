Top 3 best-selling seven and eight-seater vehicles in September 2022. We take a look at the best-selling 7/8-seater vehicles in September 2022 and compare their YoY sales figures.

Hatchbacks remain the best-sellers although SUVs are gaining popularity amongst Indian car buyers. However, larger vehicles, meaning 7 and 8-seaters are also still in demand, owing to their practicality when it comes to seating, comfort, and boot space.

Let’s take a look at the top 3 best-selling 7 and 8-seaters in September 2022, along with their sales figures and YoY growth compared to the previous year.

Mahindra Bolero

The third-best-selling vehicle in this segment is the Mahindra Bolero which has been a consistent seller for Mahindra for many years. Despite Mahindra shaving off a few inches to make it a sub-4 metre SUV, the Bolero still seats seven, albeit a bit cramped.

In September 2022, Mahindra sold 8,108 units of the Bolero, registering a healthy 362 per cent growth over September 2021 when the carmaker sold 1,755 units of the Mahindra Bolero.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

When Maruti Suzuki launched the Ertiga many years ago, it competed directly with the Toyota Innova and over the years, it quickly became one of the best-selling vehicles in the 7/8-seater segment. Over the years, Maruti Suzuki updated the Ertiga several times, and in its latest iteration, the Ertiga is one of the most sensible MUVs on sale.

Speaking about sales, Maruti Suzuki sold 9,299 units of the Ertiga in September 2022 as opposed to selling 11,308 units during the same time last year, registering a negative growth of 18 per cent.

Mahaindra Scorpio

The best-selling vehicle that can accommodate more than five people in September 2022 is the Mahindra Scorpio. The carmaker sold 9,536 units last month as opposed to selling 2,588 units in September 2021, registering a YoY growth of 268 per cent.

The Mahindra Scorpio was always a fan favourite when it came to SUVs because of its butch presence, powerful engine, and its go-anywhere attitude thanks to a part-time four-wheel-drive option. With the launch of the new Scorpio-N, the demand for the Scorpio has only become stronger.