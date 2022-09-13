Top 3 best-selling 7-seaters in August 2022

Best-selling seven-seaters in August 2022. We take a look at the best-selling seven and eight-seaters in August 2022 along with their YoY growth and sales numbers.

The top 25 best-selling vehicles in August 2022 have shown surprises such as the Maruti Suzuki Baleno taking the lead, while the Brezza managed to dethrone the Nexon in SUV sales. Vehicle sales in August have also seen several UVs in the list of best-selling vehicles.

Let’s take a look at the top 3 best-selling seven and eight-seater vehicles in August 2022, which consist of a mix of SUVs and MPVs.

Mahindra Scorpio

The third-best-selling seven-seater vehicle in August 2022 is the Mahindra Scorpio, a brand name that has been popular for 20 years in India. Recently, Mahindra updated the vehicle and launched the Mahindra Scorpio-N, based on a new platform, while the older-gen vehicle is also on sale alongside the new Scorpio-N, called the Scorpio Classic.

In August 2022, Mahindra sold 7,056 units of the Scorpio, as compared to selling 2,606 units of the SUV in August 2021, registering a YoY growth of 171 per cent.

Mahindra Bolero

The second-best-selling seven-seater is the Mahindra Bolero, again, a name that has been popular for over 20 years in India. The Mahindra Bolero has seen numerous updates over the years but has stayed true to what its intent was — a simple SUV that can handle anything thrown at it.

In August 2022, Mahindra sold 8,246 units of the Bolero, registering a YoY growth of 156 per cent. During the same time last year, 3,218 units of the Mahindra Bolero were sold, giving the carmaker a healthy growth result.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

The best-selling seven-seater in August 2022 was the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga which saw significant upgrades over the years. The Ertiga is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine and gets a long list of features including reclinable second and third-row seats and the carmaker’s widespread service network.

In August 2022, Maruti Suzuki sold 9,314 units of the Ertiga, as opposed to selling 6,251 units in August 2021, helping the carmaker register a YoY growth of 49 per cent last month.

