Top 3 best-sellers in September 2021: Maruti Alto joins list with mid-size MPV & SUV

The Indian market is observing transitions in every possible way. Last month, Maruti Suzuki Alto took the top spot in the monthly sales tally, followed by an unexpected entry from a mid-size MPV and SUV.

The Indian market is witnessing a decline in sales as the global chip shortage has gripped the Indian production units. However, the demand and requirement of consumers were notably different in the month of September this year. A rather interesting pattern was observed in the sales chart, as we gave it a read to find out the top-3 best-sellers of the last month.

The most affordable Maruti Suzuki car in the country – Alto, took the top-most position. A total of 12,143 units of the hatchback were delivered to the consumers last month. It is being said that the entry-level car segment’s market share is slowly shrinking. But the numbers hardly show any relation to the statement. The Maruti Suzuki Alto is sold in the country at a starting price of Rs. 3.15 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.

Moving over to the second best-selling car of the last month, it was an MPV – Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. MPVs are known for their practicality quotient. However, the MPV segment is relatively small in the Indian market. With Ertiga taking the position of second best-selling car in the country, other carmakers might also take interest in participating in this segment. Currently, the Ertiga rivals the Mahindra Marazzo and Toyota Innova Crysta. Soon, it will see competition from Hyundai’s mid-size MPV, which is slated to go on sale here by next year.

Another surprising change on the monthly sales tally last month was the entry of Kia Seltos as the third best-selling car in the country. The Seltos also dethroned the Hyundai Creta as the best-selling mid-size SUV with sales of over 9,583 units in September this year. Although the Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta are mechanically identical to each other, it is the Hyundai Creta that has been posting higher sales figures since launch. In the Indian market, prices for the Seltos start from Rs. 9.89 lakh, ex-showroom.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.