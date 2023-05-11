scorecardresearch

Top 20 selling cars in April 2023 – Fronx takes a place, Nexon is best-selling SUV

Maruti Suzuki WagonR emerges as the best-selling car and hatchback of April 2023.

Written by Arushi Rawat
Updated:
Top selling cars april 2023
The trends continue to favour SUVs and a new favourite is crowned this month – the Tata Nexon.

The top 20 selling cars in April 2023 had 9 cars from Maruti Suzuki, 3 from Tata Motors, 3 from Hyundai and 2 from Kia and Mahindra each. The trends continue to favour SUVs and a new favourite is crowned this month – the Tata Nexon, as it becomes the best-selling SUV for April 2023.

RankOEMModelApril’23April’22Y-o-Y
1Maruti SuzukiWagonR20,87917,76618%
2Maruti SuzukiSwift18,7538,898111%
3Maruti SuzukiBaleno16,18010,93848%
4TataNexon15,00213,47111%
5HyundaiCreta14,18612,65112%
6Maruti SuzukiBrezza11,83611,7641%
7Maruti SuzukiAlto11,54810,44311%
8TataPunch10,93410,1328%
9Maruti SuzukiEeco10,50411,154-6%
10HyundaiVenue10,3428,39223%
11Maruti SuzukiDzire10,13210,701-5%
12KiaSonet9,7445,40480%
13MahindraScorpio9,6172,712255%
14MahindraBolero9,0547,68618%
15Maruti SuzukiFronx8,7840
16TataTiago8,4505,06267%
17Maruti SuzukiGrand Vitara7,7420
18KiaSeltos7,2137,506-4%
19HyundaiGrand i106,8399,123-25%
20HyundaiElite i206,4724,70737%

The Tata Nexon is followed by Hyundai Creta selling 14,186 units, up 12 percent from April 2022 when it raked 12,651 units in sales. Last month’s best-selling SUV, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, is down three positions. The Brezza sold 11,836 units in April 2023 while in March 2023 it delivered 16,227 units. 

Mahindra Scorpio records the highest growth

Mahindra Scorpio has recorded the highest growth at 255 percent selling 9,617 units in April 2023 as compared to 2,712 units sold in April 2022.

Hatchbacks aren’t far behind. The top-selling list has 7 hatchbacks out of 20 with Maruti Suzuki WagonR emerging as the best-selling car and hatchback of April 2023 with 20,879 units dispatched. March 2023’s bestseller Maruti Suzuki Swift slipped to the second position recording 18,753 units sales.

In the first month itself, Maruti Suzuki Fronx has jumped in the Top 20 list at the 15th position selling more than the Kia Seltos.

First published on: 11-05-2023 at 14:05 IST