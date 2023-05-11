Top 20 selling cars in April 2023 – Fronx takes a place, Nexon is best-selling SUV

Maruti Suzuki WagonR emerges as the best-selling car and hatchback of April 2023.

The top 20 selling cars in April 2023 had 9 cars from Maruti Suzuki, 3 from Tata Motors, 3 from Hyundai and 2 from Kia and Mahindra each. The trends continue to favour SUVs and a new favourite is crowned this month – the Tata Nexon, as it becomes the best-selling SUV for April 2023.

Rank OEM Model April’23 April’22 Y-o-Y 1 Maruti Suzuki WagonR 20,879 17,766 18% 2 Maruti Suzuki Swift 18,753 8,898 111% 3 Maruti Suzuki Baleno 16,180 10,938 48% 4 Tata Nexon 15,002 13,471 11% 5 Hyundai Creta 14,186 12,651 12% 6 Maruti Suzuki Brezza 11,836 11,764 1% 7 Maruti Suzuki Alto 11,548 10,443 11% 8 Tata Punch 10,934 10,132 8% 9 Maruti Suzuki Eeco 10,504 11,154 -6% 10 Hyundai Venue 10,342 8,392 23% 11 Maruti Suzuki Dzire 10,132 10,701 -5% 12 Kia Sonet 9,744 5,404 80% 13 Mahindra Scorpio 9,617 2,712 255% 14 Mahindra Bolero 9,054 7,686 18% 15 Maruti Suzuki Fronx 8,784 0 – 16 Tata Tiago 8,450 5,062 67% 17 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 7,742 0 – 18 Kia Seltos 7,213 7,506 -4% 19 Hyundai Grand i10 6,839 9,123 -25% 20 Hyundai Elite i20 6,472 4,707 37%

The Tata Nexon is followed by Hyundai Creta selling 14,186 units, up 12 percent from April 2022 when it raked 12,651 units in sales. Last month’s best-selling SUV, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, is down three positions. The Brezza sold 11,836 units in April 2023 while in March 2023 it delivered 16,227 units.

Mahindra Scorpio records the highest growth

Mahindra Scorpio has recorded the highest growth at 255 percent selling 9,617 units in April 2023 as compared to 2,712 units sold in April 2022.

Hatchbacks aren’t far behind. The top-selling list has 7 hatchbacks out of 20 with Maruti Suzuki WagonR emerging as the best-selling car and hatchback of April 2023 with 20,879 units dispatched. March 2023’s bestseller Maruti Suzuki Swift slipped to the second position recording 18,753 units sales.

In the first month itself, Maruti Suzuki Fronx has jumped in the Top 20 list at the 15th position selling more than the Kia Seltos.