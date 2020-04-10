Top 10 upcoming sedan launches in India in 2020: Expected price, specs and features

Despite SUVs being the most popular body style, all hope is not lost for sedans in India as we know 10 of them are coming very soon.

Even though SUVs the most popular body styles these days world over, car manufacturers have not entirely given up on them. Everyone from Honda to Audi, from BMW and Skoda, all are gearing up to introduce new sedans in the Indian market and here is a list of 10 sedans that are expected be launched in India in 2020.

Audi A3

Image of A3 Sportback for representation purposes.

The Audi A3 is the smallest sedan the brand makes and is the entry-level model for the Indian market, Recently Audi announced that it has exhausted its BS4 inventory of the A3 and is no longer on sale. That is because an all new-generation model is scheduled to arrive later this year with new design, a BS6 compliant petrol engine and all of Audi’s latest list of features.

Expected price Rs 30-40 lakh

Audi A5 Sportback

The A5 Sportback is one of the lower volume product for Audi. But it is one of the most exciting looking and driving machines that you can buy for that kind of money. Audi decided to update the entire A5 range recently, and it is scheduled to arrive later this year along with a convertible, a more powerful S5, and the angry RS5 coupe model as well.

Expected price: Rs 75-80 lakh

Audi RS7 Sportback

590hp, 800Nm of torque, a 0-100kmph acceleration time of 3.5 seconds, are figures that were once reserved for supercars. But Audi thinks that its sedans can also provide the sea amount of fun and can carry more people with you while you do. The last generation Audi RS7 was blisteringly fast, and the new version takes it even further with the mild-hybrid assisted 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8. A performance car that is family-friendly! What more do you want?

Expected price: Rs 1.5-2 crore

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

The BMW 2 Series is expected to be launched in India to take on the above mentioned Audi A3 and the upcoming Mercedes-Benz CLA Class. The 2 Series Grand Coupe will be the entry-level BMW on sale in India positioned below the 3-series in the range. The 2-Series Gran Coupe will be a four-door sedan with a coupe-styled sloping roofline. Engine options in the 2-Series are likely to be borrowed from the X1.

Expected price: Rs 32 lakh

BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe

To rival the Audi RS7 BMW will introduce the all-new 8-Series Gran Coupe in India. The car has already been spotted at dealerships and is expected to be launched soon. There will be a 2-door coupe model as the M8 as well which will be sold alongside as a performance model too. The 8 Series will be offered as the 840i as the standard variant offering 340hp. While the should the 850i model be launched in India, it would offer 520hp.

Expected price: Rs 1.5 crore

Honda City

The eighth-generation Honda City will be launched in India soon to take on its rival the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna, Toyota Yaris, the Volkswagen Vento and the Skoda Rapid (which will also get a refresh this year). The City will come with BS6 compliant version of the older engines and will feature an all-new design and features list.

Expected price: Rs 10.5 -15.5 lakh

Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine

Mercedes-Benz India will be launching the all-new A-Class Limousine in India. The A-Class will be their smallest four-door sedan and will come equipped with 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines. It will also feature Mercedes’ new MBUX infotainment system with the virtual assistant. It will rival the 2 Series Gran Coupe and the new Audi A3 sedan.

Expected price: Rs 30-35 lakh

Mercedes-Benz E-Class Facelift

To rival the BMW 5 Series and the Audi A6, Mercedes-Benz India is expected to introduce the new and improved E-Class in India late this year. The styling on the E-Class is vastly different from the current model and it will get a new range of powertrains and the new MBUX infotainment system along with more toys and features when it arrives.

Expected price: Rs 55-65 lakh

Skoda Superb Facelift

At the 2020 Auto Expo, Skoda has made the announcement that it would be updating its line up with refreshed models. One of the most interesting models that will be launched is the Superb which is scheduled to arrive in May 2020. The Superb Facelift will offer Matrix LED headlamps, slightly tweaked exterior design, revised LED taillights and more. It will be powered by a 215hp 1.4-litre petrol and a 1.8-litre TSI petrol that is good for 185 bhp and 400 Nm of torque.

Expected price: Rs 25-30 lakh

Volvo S60

Volvo’s answer to the E-Class, 5 Series and the A6 will come in the form of the all-new S60. The third-generation model started life back in 2018 and is one of the lats models from Volvo’s latest generation of cars to arrive in India. The S60 is likely to arrive as a petrol-only model with a 2.0-litre inline 4 motor and is based on the SPA platform that underpins the XC60, S90, V90 Cross Country and the XC90 models.

Expected price: Rs 45-50 lakh

