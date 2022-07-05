Top 10 selling passenger vehicles in June 2022 witnesses Tata Motors beat Hyundai in terms of SUV sales not once, but twice.

Passenger vehicle sales in June 2022 saw Tata Motors’ Nexon outsell the Hyundai Creta, while Maruti Suzuki retains six of the top ten spots in sales. Hyundai and Tata Motors manage to grab two spots each with SUV sales, further showcasing the growing demand for SUVs in India.

Maruti Suzuki leads the list of top 10 selling passenger vehicles for the month of June 2022, with the Wagon R taking the top spot, selling 19,190 units. The Maruti Suzuki Swift settles for a second having sold 16,213 units, followed closely by the Maruti Suzuki Baleno with 16,103 units. Among the top-three selling PVs, only the Baleno managed to post a 10 per cent YoY growth, while the Wagon R and Swift saw a YoY decline of 1 and 9 per cent respectively.

The battle between Tata Motors and Hyundai continues, as Tata has edged over Hyundai in SUV sales, the Nexon outselling the Creta. Tata Motors sold 14,295 units of the Nexon, registering a 78 per cent YoY growth, while Hyundai sold 13,790 units of the Creta, registering a YoY growth of 39 per cent.

With the top five done, Maruti Suzuki occupies the next three spots with the Alto, Dzire, and Ertiga, having sold 13,790 units, 12,597 units, and 10,423 units respectively. The Alto registers a YoY growth of 10 per cent and the Ertiga a growth of 5 per cent, while the Dzire’s growth was almost flat at negative 0.3 per cent.

The battle for the ninth and tenth position is again by Tata Motors and Hyundai, where Tata has again bettered the South Korean carmaker in SUV sales. The Punch sold 10,414 units, outselling the Venue at 10,321 units in June 2022, which saw YoY growth of 112 per cent.