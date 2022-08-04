Top 10 selling PVs in July 2022: Maruti Suzuki Brezza fails to make the list

The top 10 best-selling passenger vehicles in July 2022 saw Maruti Suzuki taking up six places, while the remaining four are shared between Hyundai and Tata Motors. Also, most vehicles have reported a positive growth compared to July 2021, while three vehicles have reported negative growth. Also interesting is that the Maruti Suzuki Brezza has […]

The first three places are by Maruti Suzuki, with the Wagon R, Baleno, and the Swift, having sold 22,588 units, 17,960 units, and 17,539 units respectively. The Wagon R and the Swift hatchbacks have shown a negative YoY growth of 1% and 5% respectively, while the Baleno managed to record 22% growth.

Tata Motors takes up fourth place with the Nexon, India’s best-selling SUV. The Nexon has posted consistent sales in the last few months and in July 2022, Tata sold 14,214 units of the Nexon, compared to 10,287 units sold in July 2021, registering 38% growth.

The next two places are taken up by Maruti Suzuki again, with the Dzire and Eeco, selling 13,747 units and 13,048 units respectively, registering 31% and 30% YoY growth. Following the two Maruti Suzuki models are the Hyundai Creta and the Venue SUVs in the seventh and eighth places. Both models have sold over 12,000 units individually.

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and the Tata Punch round up the top 10 selling passenger vehicles in July 2022. Maruti Suzuki sold 11,268 units in July 2022, as compared to selling 6,818 units in July 2021, registering a growth of 65%. Tata Motors sold 11,007 units of the Punch last month, however, there is no YoY growth data as the vehicle was not on sale in July 2021.