Top 10 best-selling passenger vehicles (PVs) in the first half of 2022 sees Maruti Suzuki dominating the list with seven products out of 10.

The first half of 2022 saw most cars register negative growth in the list of top 10 cars sold during H1 2022. In the passenger vehicle segment, the story is quite similar, as the top 10 selling PVs see an equal share of growth and decline. What is impressive is the Tata Nexon sales, which has seen robust YoY growth.

Let’s take a look at the top 10 selling passenger vehicles during H1 2022, compared to their sales in H1 2021, and the YoY growth.

Leading the sales chart in the first three positions is Maruti Suzuki with the Wagon R, Swift, and Dzire, selling 1,13,407 units, 91,177 units, and 85,929 units respectively. Of the three top sellers, the Wagon R and the Dzire registered a YoY growth of 20 per cent and 21 per cent respectively, but the Swift has seen an 11 per cent decline in YoY sales.

In fourth place is the Tata Nexon, the best-selling UV and Tata’s best-selling product. During the first half of 2022, Tata sold 82,770 units, as compared to 46,247 units sold during the same time last year, registering an impressive 79 per cent YoY growth.

The next three places are taken up by Maruti Suzuki again, with the Baleno, Ertiga, and Alto. The carmaker sold 74,892 units, 68,992 units, and 68,690 units respectively. Again, the Baleno and the Alto have seen a 20 per cent decline in YoY sales, while the Ertiga has seen an increase of 38 per cent.

The eighth and ninth places are taken by SUVs, one by Hyundai with the Creta and the other by the Tata Punch. Hyundai sold 67,421 units during the first half, registering a 0.2 per cent growth over last year, while the Tata Punch, being the newest product on this list, registered 60,932 units of sales.

Rounding up the list of top 10 best-selling PVs during the first half of 2022 is the Maruti Suzuki Ecco MPV, having sold 60,705 units, as compared to 56,901 units sold in H1 2021, registering 7 per cent YoY growth.