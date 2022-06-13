Top 10 selling hatchbacks in May 2022 — Wagon R, Swift, and Baleno

Top 10 best-selling hatchbacks in May 2022 show that customers still prefer hatchbacks although SUVs have become popular in the automotive industry.

Vehicle sales in May saw positive growth for carmakers and most models, albeit with a low base. The industry trend shows that SUVs are becoming popular amongst customers, helping Tata Motors outsell Hyundai in May 2022. However, hatchbacks still rule the roost as of now, although not by the entry-segment ones.

Looking at hatchback sales in May 2022, the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R emerges not only as the best-selling hatchback for the month but as the best-selling vehicle in May. Maruti Suzuki sold 16,814 units last month, as opposed to 2,086 units in May 2021, registering a 706 per cent YoY growth.

The second, third, and fourth places are also by Maruti Suzuki, as the Swift, Baleno, and Alto make up the top four spots. The Swift saw 14,133 units being sold, while 13,970 units of the Baleno and 12,933 units of the Alto were sold in May 2022. The three models posted 102 per cent, 191 per cent, and 302 per cent respectively.

The Hyundai i10 Grand takes the fifth spot, breaking Maruti Suzuki’s sales streak by witnessing sales of 9,138 units. This is a growth of 140 per cent when compared to May 2021 when Hyundai sold 3,804 units. However, Hyundai’s premium hatchback offering, the i20 does not manage to make it to the list of top 10 selling hatchbacks in May 2022.

The sixth and seventh places were scooped up by Maruti Suzuki again, this time with the Celerio and Ignis, selling 6,398 units and 5,029 units respectively. The Maruti Suzuki Celerio posted the highest YoY growth of 3,924 per cent in the list of top 25 selling vehicles in India in May 2022. The Ignis registered a YoY growth of 968 per cent.

Tata Motors makes it to the list of top 10 selling hatchbacks for May 2022 with its premium hatchback offering, the Altroz, followed by the Tiago. Last month, Tata Motors sold 4,913 units of the Altroz, registering a YoY growth of 70 per cent, followed by selling 4,561 units of the Tiago, posting a 77 per cent growth compared to the same time last year.

Completing the list of top 10 selling hatchbacks in May 2022 is the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso. The carmaker sold 4,475 units in May 2022, registering 191 per cent growth when compared to May 2021 when 1,540 units were sold.

Vehicle sales in May show that customers are opting for hatchbacks that offer a bit more in terms of features and comfort compared to the entry-level models, especially when taking into account that Maruti Suzuki sold more Wagon Rs, Swifts, and Balenos compared to Altos. Tata’s sales also show a similar trend as more customers preferred to buy the Altroz than the entry-level Tiago.