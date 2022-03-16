Top 10 selling cars in February 2022: Maruti Suzuki Swift to Tata Nexon

Here are the top-selling cars in the country for February this year. The list includes over half a dozen Maruti Suzuki cars, along with offerings from Mahindra, Hyundai, and Tata Motors.

The fight to enter the list of top 10 cars sold in a particular month is fierce. While Maruti Suzuki has its fair and firm share in this list, other carmakers are also putting in efforts to join the bandwagon. In February this month, Tata Motors also joined this list along with Mahindra. But what all vehicles made their entry to the list of top 10 selling cars in February 2022? Read on to find out.

Maruti Suzuki Swift

Taking the top spot here is the Maruti Suzuki Swift. The hatchback is famous among the Indian masses for its appealing aesthetics and sporty dynamics. It is one of the most desirable products of the carmaker. Last month, Maruti Suzuki sold 19,202 units of the Swift in the country. However, it registered a YoY dip of 5 per cent.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

The sedan iteration of the company’s best-selling product – Dzire, is following its hatchback sibling very closely on the sales tally. The Dzire could find itself 17,438 buyers last month. Thus, posting a YoY increment of 47 per cent. Recently, the company has also launched the S-CNG avatar of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire in the Indian market.

Maruti Suzuki WagonR

The third best-selling car in our market last month was another Maruti Suzuki vehicle. It was the WagonR. The tallboy hatchback is highly-loved by the Indian audience for its overall versatility. A total of 14,669 units of the Maruti Suzuki WagonR were sold last month. Although, it registered a YoY fall of 22 per cent.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Managing to score a hattrick on this list is none other than Maruti Suzuki. Its premium hatchback took away the title of 4th best-selling car in the country for February 2022, with sales of 12,570 units. A 37 per cent YoY drop in sales was observed for Feb 2022, in comparison to the sales for the corresponding period last year.

Tata Nexon

The Tata Nexon was the best-selling compact SUV for the country last month. It could find itself 12,259 buyers and fifth position on this list. It registered a YoY growth of 55 per cent. The Nexon managed to outperform all of its rivals in February this year.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

The three-row offering of Maruti Suzuki is another one to enter the list of top 10 selling cars in the country with sales of 11,649 units last month. The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga was also the best-selling MPV in the Indian market last month, with a 55 per cent YoY increase in sales.

Maruti Suzuki Alto

The smallest and cheapest Maruti Suzuki in the country – Alto, is also the 7th highest-selling car for February 2022. Maruti Suzuki sold 11,551 copies of the Alto in the Indian market in February this year. Sadly, it recorded a YoY drop of 32 per cent in sales.

Mahindra Bolero

The Mahindra Bolero is one of the oldest production vehicles that are still on sale in the Indian market. That said, it is still enjoying a great response from the Indian audience. The SUV recorded sales of 11,045 units last month to attain the 8th position on this list. It also registered a YoY increment of 128 per cent.

Hyundai Venue

Hyundai is the second-largest automaker in our country and has managed to enter the list at 9th position with the Venue. The sub-4m compact SUV posted a sales figure of 10,212 units last month, which is a YoY drop of 9 per cent, in comparison to the 11,224 units sold in February last year.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio

The last position on this list also belongs to a Maruti Suzuki. This time around, it is the Celerio. The brand sold 9,896 copies of the Celerio in the country last month, whereas, in the corresponding month last year, it could only sell 6,214 units. Thus, showing a YoY increment of 59 per cent.

Also Read – Tata Altroz DCA (automatic) India launch on 21st March: Bookings open