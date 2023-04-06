Top 10 Safest Cars in India with Global NCAP rating: Virtus, Slavia, XUV700 & more

Check out the top 10 safest cars in India as per Global NCAP along with their latest crash test scores. The list includes the likes of the Skoda Slavia, Volkswagen Virtus, Mahindra XUV700 and more.

Car safety is becoming increasingly an important parameter in India for prospective purchasing decisions, thanks to the growing awareness among people. In recent years, Global NCAP has been actively promoting the adoption of safer cars in India. Under the #SaferCarsForIndia campaign, this UK-based agency crash tests the vehicles sold in the Indian market and awards them safety ratings. In this article, we have listed the latest Top 10 Safest Cars in India with a Global NCAP rating.

Top 10 Safest Cars in India as per Global NCAP:

Make and model Adult safety rating Points scored Child safety rating Points scored (out of 49) Body shell Skoda Slavia 5 Star 29.71 / 34 5 Star 42.00 Stable Volkswagen Virtus 5 Star 29.71 / 34 5 Star 42.00 Stable Skoda Kushaq 5 Star 29.64 / 34 5 Star 42.00 Stable Volkswagen Taigun 5 Star 29.64 / 34 5 Star 42.00 Stable Mahindra Scorpio-N 5 Star 29.25 / 34 3 Star 28.93 Stable Tata Punch 5 Star 16.45 / 17 4 Star 40.89 Stable Mahindra XUV300 5 Star 16.42 / 17 4 Star 37.44 Stable Tata Altroz 5 Star 16.13 / 17 3 Star 29.00 Stable Tata Nexon 5 Star 16.06 / 17 3 Star 25.00 Stable Mahindra XUV700 5 Star 16.03 / 17 4 Star 41.66 Stable

Skoda Slavia & Volkswagen Virtus

Skoda Slavia and Volkswagen Virtus are the latest cars to be tested by Global NCAP under its new test protocols and they are now the safest made-in-India cars. These mid-size sedans bagged a 5-star rating and scored an impressive 29.71 out of a total of 34 points for adult occupant safety. For child occupant protection, they earned 42 out of a total of 49 points, achieving a 5-star rating in this category as well.

Also Read: Upcoming cars in India in April 2023: Maruti Fronx to MG Comet EV

Skoda Kushaq & Volkswagen Taigun

Just like the Slavia and Virtus, the Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun also scored a 5-star rating for both adult and child occupant protection. These SUVs scored an impressive 29.64 points out of a total of 34 points for adult occupant safety. For child occupant protection, they earned 42 points out of a total of 49 points. Their bodyshell has been rated stable and capable of withstanding further loadings.

Mahindra Scorpio-N

Mahindra Scorpio-N is a very popular SUV in India and it boasts a full 5-star safety rating. This SUV scored a 29.25 out of a total of 34 points for adult occupant safety. However, for child occupant protection, it earned 28.93 out of a total of 49 points, thus achieving a 3-star rating in this category. The Scorpio-N’s bodyshell is rated stable and capable of withstanding further loadings.

Tata Punch

Tata Punch is one of the safest cars in India under Rs 10 lakh, ex-showroom. It has been awarded a 5-star rating for adult occupant protection and 4-stars for child occupant protection in the Global NCAP crash test. It scored 16.45 out of 17 points for adult occupant safety and 40.89 out of 49 points for child occupant protection.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra XUV300 also achieved a 5-star rating for adult occupant protection and a 4-star rating for child occupant protection. The XUV300 managed to score 16.42 points out of 17 points for adult occupant safety. For child occupant protection, it got 37.44 points out of 49 points. Its bodyshell is rated stable.

Tata Altroz

Tata Altroz is the only hatchback on this list. The Altroz bagged a 5-star safety rating in the Global NCAP crash test. For adult occupant protection, it scored 16.13 out of a total of 17 points while in the child occupant protection category, it got 29 out of a total of 49 points and achieved a 3-star rating. The bodyshell of the Tata Altroz was rated stable.

Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon was the first made-in-India car to achieve a full 5-star safety rating in the Global NCAP crash test back in 2018. The Nexon got a 5-star rating for adult occupant protection and a 3-star rating for child occupant protection. It scored 16.06 points out of 17 and 25 points out of 49 for adult occupant and child occupant protection respectively.

Mahindra XUV700

Finally, the last car on the list is the Mahindra XUV700. It achieved an impressive 5-star rating for adult occupant protection and 4-stars for child occupant protection in the Global NCAP crash test. The XUV700 scored 16.03 out of 17 points for adult occupant safety and 41.66 out of 49 points in child occupant protection. Its bodyshell was rated stable and capable of withstanding further loadings.

Watch Video | Global NCAP Safety Rating Explained:

Note: The cars tested following the updated protocols of Global NCAP are given adult occupant safety scores out of 34 points while 17 was the maximum score in the old testing norms. Global NCAP’s new testing norms include assessments of frontal & side impact protection for all models as well as Electronic Stability Control (ESC), pedestrian protection and side impact pole protection assessment.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki bets big on SUVs to achieve 50% PV market share: EV roadmap revealed

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.