Top 10 Safest Cars in India: Tata Punch, XUV300, Altroz, Nexon, Thar and more

Here we have a list of the top 10 safest cars in India along with their Global NCAP crash test scores. Tata Punch has been recently awarded a full 5-star rating in the Global NCAP crash test. It is now the safest made in India car.

Indian car buyers have always been value-conscious and we prefer those cars which offer more bang for the buck. Now, a few years ago, vehicular safety wasn’t considered an important parameter while purchasing a new car and so it was ignored by the carmakers too. But, in recent years, people’s perceptions have changed, all thanks to the impressive performance of some Indian cars in the Global NCAP (New Car Assessment Program) crash tests. Under the #SaferCarsForIndia campaign, Global NCAP has crash-tested around 30 made-in-India cars till date (till October 2021). In this story, we have shared a list of the top 10 safest cars in India along with their Global NCAP crash test scores.

Top 10 Safest Cars in India with Global NCAP Crash Test Rating:

Tata Punch – 5 Star

Tata Punch has been recently awarded a full 5-star rating for adult occupant protection and 4-stars for child occupant protection in the Global NCAP crash test. Also, it is now the safest made-in-India car. The new Tata Punch scored an impressive 16.45 points out of a total of 17 points for adult occupant safety. For child occupant protection, it earned 40.89 points out of a total of 49 points. Moreover, the bodyshell of the Punch has been rated as stable and capable of withstanding further loadings.

Mahindra XUV300 – 5 Star

Mahindra XUV300 has also achieved a 5-star rating for adult occupant protection and a 4-star rating for child occupant protection in the Global NCAP crash test. The XUV300 scored 16.42 points out of a total of 17 points for adult occupant safety. For child occupant protection, it got 37.44 points out of a total of 49 points. The bodyshell of the Mahindra XUV300 was rated as stable and it was capable of withstanding further loadings.

Tata Altroz – 5 Star

Tata Altroz has bagged a 5-star safety rating in the Global NCAP crash test and it is the safest premium hatchback currently on sale in India. The Altroz got a 5-star rating for adult occupant protection with a total score of 16.13 points out of a total of 17 points and a 3-star rating for child occupant protection in the Global NCAP crash test with a total score of 29.00 points out of a total of 49 points. The bodyshell of the Tata Altroz was rated stable and capable of withstanding further loadings.

Tata Nexon – 5 Star

Tata Nexon was the first made in India car to achieve a full 5-star safety rating in the Global NCAP crash test back in the year 2018. The Tata Nexon achieved a full 5-star rating for adult occupant protection and a 3-star rating for child occupant protection in the Global NCAP crash test. The Nexon scored 16.06 points out of a total of 17 points for adult occupant safety. For child occupant protection, it got 25.00 points out of a total of 49 points. The bodyshell of the Tata Nexon was rated as stable and it was capable of withstanding further loadings.

Mahindra Marazzo – 4 Star

Mahindra Marazzo is the safest MPV currently on sale in India. This MPV bagged a 4-star safety rating in the Global NCAP crash test for adult occupant protection with a total score of 12.85 points out of a total of 17 points and a 2-star rating for child occupant protection with a total score of 22.22 points out of a total of 49 points. The bodyshell of the Mahindra Marazzo was rated stable and it was capable of withstanding further loadings.

Volkswagen Polo – 4 Star

Volkswagen Polo achieved a 4-star rating for adult occupant protection and a 3-star rating for child occupant protection in the Global NCAP crash test. The VW Polo scored 12.54 points out of a total of 17 points for adult occupant safety. For child occupant protection, it got 29.91 points out of a total of 49 points. The bodyshell of the Volkswagen Polo was rated as stable and it was capable of withstanding further loadings.

Mahindra Thar – 4 Star

Mahindra Thar is the safest off-roader on sale in India. The Mahindra Thar scored a 4-star safety rating in the Global NCAP crash test for adult occupant protection with a total score of 12.52 points out of a total of 17 points and a 4-star rating for child occupant protection too with a total score of 41.11 points out of a total of 49 points. The bodyshell of the Mahindra Thar was rated as stable and it was capable of withstanding further loadings.

Tata Tiago/Tigor – 4 Star

The Tata Tiago and the Tigor share their underpinnings and mechanicals with each other and even the Global NCAP rating. Both these Tata cars were awarded a 4-star safety rating in the Global NCAP crash test for adult occupant protection with a total score of 12.52 points out of a total of 17 points and a 3-star rating for child occupant protection with a total score of 34.15 points out of a total of 49 points. However, the bodyshell of the Tata Tiago and the Tigor was rated as unstable and it was not capable of withstanding further loadings.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza – 4 Star

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is the only Maruti Suzuki car in the list of the top 10 safest cars in India. The Vitara Brezza scored an impressive 4-star safety rating in the Global NCAP crash test. It got a 4-star rating for adult occupant protection with a total score of 12.51 points out of a total of 17 points and a 2-star rating for child occupant protection in the Global NCAP crash test with a total score of 17.93 points out of a total of 49 points. The bodyshell of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza was rated stable and capable of withstanding further loadings.

Tata Tigor EV – 4 Star

Finally, the last car on the list is the Tata Tigor EV with Ziptron technology that was recently launched for private buyers in India. The new Tata Tigor EV was the first electric car to be crash-tested by Global NCAP under its #SaferCarsForIndia campaign. The Tigor EV scored an impressive 4-star safety rating in the Global NCAP crash test for adult occupant protection with a total score of 12.00 points out of a total of 17 points and a 4-star rating for child occupant protection too with a total score of 37.24 points out of a total of 49 points. However, the bodyshell of the Tata Tigor EV was rated as unstable and it was not capable of withstanding further loadings.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.