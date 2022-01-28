Top 10 most fuel-efficient CNG cars in India in 2022: Celerio CNG to Tiago CNG

CNG cars are gradually becoming very popular in the Indian market. From Celerio CNG to Tiago CNG, check out the top 10 most fuel-efficient CNG cars currently on sale in India here!

CNG cars are gradually becoming very popular in the Indian market. All thanks to ever-rising fuel prices and overall increasing ownership costs, the buyers have started considering green mobility solutions like bi-fuel CNG cars and even EVs. Hitherto, the CNG segment of cars was vastly dominated by Maruti Suzuki. Then, Hyundai ventured into this segment and recently Tata Motors has also launched its first set of CNG cars. So, in this article, we have shared with you the Top 10 most fuel-efficient CNG cars in India in 2022.

Top 10 most fuel-efficient CNG cars in India in 2022

Maruti Suzuki Celerio CNG

Mileage: 35.60 km/kg

Maruti Suzuki recently launched the CNG version of the new-gen Celerio and it is the most fuel-efficient CNG car in India. It is powered by the 1.0-litre K10C Dual-Jet naturally-aspirated petrol engine that delivers 56 hp of power and 82.1 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox only and its mileage is rated at 35.60 km/kg. The Maruti Suzuki Celerio CNG is priced at Rs 6.58 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R CNG

Mileage: 32.52 km/kg

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R CNG draws power from a 1.0-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that churns out 56.2 hp of power and 78 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox only and its claimed mileage is rated at 32.52 km/kg. The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R CNG is priced between Rs 6.13 lakh – Rs 6.19 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.

Maruti Suzuki Alto CNG

Mileage: 31.59 km/kg

The third car on this list is again from Maruti Suzuki and it’s the Alto CNG. The CNG version of the Maruti Suzuki Alto gets an 800cc naturally-aspirated petrol engine that pumps out 39.4 hp of power and 60 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox only and its claimed mileage is rated at 31.59 km/kg. The Maruti Suzuki Alto CNG is priced between Rs 4.89 lakh – Rs 4.95 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso CNG

Mileage: 31.20 km/kg

Next, we have the CNG version of the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso on the list. The Maruti S-Presso CNG is powered by a 1.0-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that churns out 56.2 hp of power and 78 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox only and its claimed mileage is rated at 31.20 km/kg. The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso CNG is priced between Rs 5.24 lakh – Rs 5.56 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.

Hyundai Santro CNG

Mileage: 30.48 km/kg

Hyundai Santro is the most affordable car in Hyundai’s India line-up and it is offered with a factory-fitted CNG kit too. The CNG version of the Hyundai Santro is powered by a 1.1-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that churns out 59.1 hp of power and 85 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox only and its mileage is rated at 30.48 km/kg. The Hyundai Santro CNG is priced between Rs 6.10 lakh – Rs 6.39 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.

Hyundai Aura CNG

Mileage: 28.00 km/kg

Hyundai Aura is a sub-4-metre compact sedan and its CNG version is powered by a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine. This motor develops 68 hp of power and 95 Nm of peak torque. Like all other CNG cars, its engine is paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox only. The claimed mileage of the Hyundai Aura CNG is rated at 28.00 km/kg. The Hyundai Aura CNG is priced at Rs 7.74 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.

Tata Tiago CNG

Mileage: 26.49 km/kg

Tata Motors recently ventured into the CNG segment of cars with the launch of the Tiago CNG. It is powered by a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, naturally-aspirated, bi-fuel petrol engine that churns out 72 hp of power and 95 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox only and its claimed mileage is rated at 26.49 km/kg. The new Tata Tiago CNG is priced between Rs 6.10 lakh – Rs 7.53 lakh, ex-showroom.

Tata Tigor CNG

Mileage: 26.49 km/kg

Along with the Tiago CNG, Tata Motors also launched the Tigor CNG in India. The Tigor is now the only sedan in India that is offered with three powertrains, namely petrol, bi-fuel CNG and an electric version. Its CNG version draws power from a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, naturally-aspirated petrol engine that develops 72 hp of power and 95 Nm of torque. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and its claimed mileage is rated at 26.49 km/kg. The new Tata Tigor CNG is priced between Rs 7.69 lakh – Rs 8.29 lakh, ex-showroom.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga CNG

Mileage: 26.08 km/kg

Next, we have the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga CNG on the list. The CNG version of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is powered by a 1.5-litre four-cylinder, naturally-aspirated petrol engine that churns out 90 hp of power and 122 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox only and its claimed mileage is rated at 26.08 km/kg. The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga CNG is priced at Rs 9.87 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.

Maruti Suzuki Eeco CNG

Mileage: 20.88 km/kg

Finally, the last car on this list is the Maruti Suzuki Eeco CNG and it is the only van in India that comes with a factory-fitted CNG kit. The CNG version of the Eeco draws power from a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that churns out 62 hp of power and 85 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox only and its claimed mileage is rated at 20.88 km/kg. The Maruti Suzuki Eeco CNG is currently priced at Rs 5.88 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.

