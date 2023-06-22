Top 10 Midsize SUVs sold in May: Hyundai Creta, Mahindra Scorpio and Grand Vitara top the list

The midsize SUV segment is amongst the most popular segment in the passenger vehicle sales in India.

The SUV style is one of the fastest-growing and most competitive segments in the passenger vehicle market globally. In India too, the SUV segment is immensely popular, thanks to higher ground clearance and offering better visibility to users, no wonder it is the most competitive segment with OEMs looking to grab a bigger piece of the market.

Coming to the sales in the month of May 2023, a total of 54,366 midsize SUVs were sold in between the top 10 models (as per volumes) in India. This translates to a growth of 56 percent YoY, it is important to note that barring three SUVs, all models registered a strong YoY growth.

Hyundai Creta with sales of 14,449 units topped the list, witnessing a 32 percent growth YoY. The Hyundai Creta is currently available in both manual and automatic transmission and two powertrain options – a naturally-aspirated 1.5-litre petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine.

Mahindra Scorpio with sales of 9,318 units, registering a growth of 114 percent, was the second most popular mid-size SUV sold in the country. Since its introduction, the model has been amongst the best sellers for the company, but over the past few years, the company has been struggling to meet demand on the back of chip shortage. The waiting period ranges from 6 months to up to 18 months depending on the variant.

For the country’s largest carmaker, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara launched in September 2022 has grabbed the third spot and become a popular choice with sales of 8,877 units. Unlike most models in the list which are available with a diesel option, the Grand Vitara is available with petrol and CNG engine.

The second Mahindra SUV with sales of 5,245 units to make it to the list is the XUV700. The SUV was introduced as a complete-tech loaded disruptor in the market coupled with its styling and engine options made it an instant success. Despite its long-waiting period the company managed to see 3 percent growth YoY for the XUV700.

The popular Kia Seltos with sales of 4,065 units, down 32 percent is overdue for a refresh. The company is in the process of launching the updated Seltos next month, with a new 158hp, 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine that was introduced with the Hyundai Alcazar. It will also get updated tech, sunroof, and safety features.

Going forward, with more SUVs being launched in India, expect the competition to further spruce up.