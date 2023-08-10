As many as six models in the top 10 best-selling hatchbacks for July 2023 belonged to Maruti Suzuki.

Hatchbacks were once the most sought-after segment in the Indian car market. Until half a decade back, almost every middle-class person’s first car used to be a hatchback. That volume has shrunk dramatically since the last couple of years, since SUVs have become the most preferred choice of a family vehicle.

That said, a few hatchbacks still command a respectful volume in the car market. Maruti Suzuki, the largest carmaker in the country, continues to be the leader in the small car segment and hence has the most number of hatchbacks in its portfolio. Let us look at the top 10 best-selling hatchbacks for July 2023.

Top 10 best-selling hatchbacks July 2023

Maruti Suzuki Swift

Swift has been Maruti’s best-selling model for more than one and a half decades. A reliable engine with good fuel efficiency, impressive dynamics and competitive prices have helped Swift maintain its lead over other hatchbacks. Maruti sold 17,896 units of Swift in July this year, as compared to 17,539 units during the same period last year, resulting in a YoY growth of 2%.

The Swift is arguably one of the most-successful Maruti Suzuki product that has attracted buyers from all age groups.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti’s second best-selling model for July was Baleno with a volume of 16,725 units. The Indo-Japanese carmaker sold 17,960 units of the premium hatch during the same month last year, thus, resulting in a YoY decline of 7%.

Maruti Suzuki WagonR

Baleno was followed by yet another Maruti in the form of WagonR which recorded a total volume of 12,970 units in July this year. In July last year, Maruti sold 22,588 units of the tallboy hatch which has resulted in a YoY decline of 43%.

Tata Tiago

Tata Motors sold 8,962 units of Tiago in July as compared to 6,159 units dispatched during the same month last year. Thus, volumes increased by 46% YoY.

S. No. OEM Model July ’23 Sales July ’22 Sales YoY Growth 1 Maruti Suzuki Swift 17,896 17,539 2% 2 Maruti Suzuki Baleno 16,725 17,960 -7% 3 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 12,970 22,588 -43% 4 Tata Motors Tiago 8982 6159 46% 5 Tata Motors Altroz 7817 5678 38% 6 Maruti Suzuki Alto 7099 9065 -22% 7 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios 5337 10,000 -47% 8 Hyundai i20 5001 6873 -27% 9 Toyota Glanza 4902 2960 66% 10 Maruti Suzuki Ignis 3223 6130 -47%

Tata Altroz

Tata Altroz took the fifth spot in the list with 7817 units sold last month. In July 2022, the homegrown carmaker dispatched 5678 units of the premium hatch which resulted in a YoY growth of 38%.

Maruti Suzuki Alto

Maruti Alto is one of the most affordable cars in India today which is priced between Rs 3.53 lakh and Rs 5.12 lakh (ex-showroom). The micro hatch registered a sales volume of 7099 units in July 2023 as compared to 9065 units sold in July last year.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Hyundai dispatched 5,337 units of Grand i10 Nios in July as compared to 10,000 units sold during the same month last year. This resulted in a 47% YoY decline in sales volume.

Hyundai i20

Hyundai i10 was followed by its sibling– i20 at the eighth spot registering monthly sales of 5,001 units in July. The Korean brand sold 6873 units of the premium hatchback during the corresponding month last year, leading to a YoY decline of 27%.

Toyota Glanza

Toyota broke into the list of top 10 best-selling hatchbacks with Glanza taking the ninth spot. The rebadged Maruti Baleno recorded a sales volume of 4902 units in July. Corresponding month last year witnessed the sales of 2,960 units of Glanza that led to a YoY growth of 66%.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis

The list is rounded off by another Maruti which recorded a volume of 3,223 units. During the same month last year, Maruti sold 6,130 units of Ignis which translates to a 47% YoY decline.