Top 10 fuel-efficient automatic cars in India: Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 to Skoda Rapid, these cars help you save money

Traffic jams are perhaps the worst part of the day, worse than boring board meetings, if the foot on the clutch has to work overtime. Although, remove that from the equation and there's considerable relief. This is where CVT and AMT gearboxes come into play. Automatic transmissions has been popular for a very long time around the world, but it's only been a few years since India started getting used to automatic gearboxes in mass-market cars. Today's automatic transmission comes in various types - torque converters, automated manuals and dual-clutch. These play a role in the level of refinement and fuel efficiency. Hence, following is a list of the most fuel-efficient automatic cars on sale today (ARAI certified figures may differ from real-world efficiency figures.)

1. Maruti Suzuki Dzire 1.3 DDiS AMT

Maruti Dzire rose to popularity ever since it dropped the Swift from its name and grew as a new compact sedan. It was soon the fastest-selling vehicle in India. Another reason why it is so popular is that it is also the most fuel-efficient vehicle on sale. Powered by a 75hp 1.3-litre Fiat-sourced diesel engine, the Dzire boasts of a lightweight body and delivers an impressive fuel economy of 28.4 kpl. It is priced at Rs 7.75 lakh (on-road, Delhi).

2. Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 AMT

Maruti Suzuki Alto has been a favourite choice when it comes to small city cars, and the K10 – an upmarket variant of India’s best-selling car, comes equipped with an AMT gearbox with a 1.0-litre K10B petrol engine that makes 68 hp that helps the Alto K10 deliver a mileage of 24.07 kpl. The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 AMT is priced at Rs 4.09 lakh (on-road, Delhi).

3. Renault Kwid 1.0 AMT

Renault Kwid is the most sold car in the French carmaker's product portfolio helping the brand gain a strong ground in the entry-level hatchback segment. Renault Kwid AMT is powered by a 1.0-litre engine that makes 68 hp, helping it deliver a mileage of 24.04 kpl. Renault Kwid 1.0 AMT is priced at Rs 3.78 lakh (on-road, Delhi).

4. Tata Tiago Revotron AMT

Tata Tiago is one of the new generation cars in Tata Motors' lineup that helped the brand change its image to a premium carmaker with its fresh new design. The Tata Tiago 1.2 Revotron AMT is very fuel efficient delivering 23.84 kpl mileage. It is powered by a 1199 cc petrol engine that makes 84 hp and is priced at Rs 5.33 lakh (on-road Delhi).

5. Maruti Suzuki Celerio AMT

Maruti Suzuki Celerio is the first ever car in the company's lineup to feature an automatic transmission. Also, it was recently refreshed with tweaks to the exterior and addition of better safety features. The Celerio is powered by a 998 cc petrol engine that makes 67 hp and delivers 23.1 kpl of mileage. It is priced at Rs 4.91 lakh (on-road, Delhi).

6. Datsun redi-GO 1.0 T (O) AMT

Priced at Rs 3.96 lakh (ex-showroom), Datsun redi-GO is a popular small city car. It is powered by a 1-litre petrol engine that makes 67 hp paired with a five-speed automatic transmission. The mileage figure delivered by the redi-GO AMT is 23 kpl.

7. Maruti Suzuki Swift VXi AMT

Maruti Suzuki Swift has been an immensely popular hatchback in India and with the launch of the 2018 version recently, it has gained more of a premium appeal. The 2018 Swift is based on new light-weight platform and is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine that makes 82 hp and delivers 22 kpl. It is priced at Rs 6.34 lakh (ex-showroom).

8. Tata Nano GenX AMT

Tata Nano is the cheapest vehicle on sale in India. It may be losing it in terms of sales, but is still one of the most fuel-efficient automatics in the country. is powered by a 624 cc petrol engine that makes 37 hp and delivers 21.9 kpl. It is priced at Rs 3.56 lakh (on-road, Delhi).

9. Skoda Rapid Edition 1.5 TDI AT

Skoda Rapid DSG's 1.5-litre TDI turbo diesel paired with a seven-speed DSG which delivers 21.66 kpl. The Rapid DSG is powered by a 1.5-litre diesel engine that makes 109 hp. It is priced at Rs 14.18 lakh (on-road, Delhi).

10. Maruti Suzuki Baleno CVT

Maruti Suzuki Baleno, the most premium and spacious hatchback in Maruti's lineup, is also strong in its fuel efficiency. Powered by a 1.2-litre K12 petrol engine that delivers a mileage of 21.4 kpl, the Baleno is priced at Rs 8.02 lakh (on-road, Delhi).