Top 10 cars in India under Rs 10 lakh: Baleno, Tiago, Bolero Neo & more

Check out the top 10 cars which you can purchase currently in India for under Rs 10 lakh, ex-showroom. The list includes the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Tata Tiago & more.

Budget small cars are very popular in India owing to various reasons. Despite the growing popularity of SUVs and premium vehicles, affordable hatchbacks and sedans will continue to be a dominant force in the Indian automobile market for the foreseeable future. In this article, we have listed the top 10 cars which sell in huge numbers and you can consider purchasing them in India for under Rs 10 lakh, ex-showroom.

Top 10 cars in India under Rs 10 lakh:

Maruti Suzuki Alto

Starting price: Rs 3.99 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is one of the most affordable cars one can currently purchase in India. Priced from Rs 3.99 lakh to Rs 5.96 lakh, ex-showroom, the Alto K10 is powered by a 1.0-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that churns out 65.7 bhp and 89 Nm of torque. It comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and an AMT (AGS).

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Starting price: Rs 5.73 lakh

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is the most affordable hatchback from the house of this South Korean car manufacturer in India. The Grand i10 Nios is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine that develops 82 bhp and 113 Nm of torque, paired with a 5-speed MT and a 5-speed AMT. It is priced from Rs 5.73 lakh to Rs 8.51 lakh, ex-showroom.

Also Read: Top 5 sportiest 125cc bikes in India: Pulsar NS125 to KTM 125 Duke

Maruti Suzuki WagonR

Starting price: Rs 5.54 lakh

Maruti Suzuki WagonR is a tall-boy family hatchback that offers loads of space inside the cabin. It gets a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that churns out 88.5 bhp and 113 Nm of torque, paired with a 5-speed manual transmission and an AMT (AGS). The WagonR is priced from Rs 5.54 lakh to Rs 7.42 lakh, ex-showroom.

Tata Tiago

Starting price: Rs 5.54 lakh

Tata Tiago is Tata Motors’ most affordable offering in India. It’s also one of the safest hatchbacks currently on sale in the country. The Tiago is priced from Rs 5.54 lakh to Rs 8.05 lakh, ex-showroom. It gets a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that churns out 84 bhp and 113 Nm, paired with a 5-speed MT and an AMT.

Maruti Suzuki Swift

Starting price: Rs 5.99 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Swift is India’s best-selling car. Priced from Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 9.03 lakh, the Swift is a good family car with a sporty character. It is powered by a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that churns out 88.5 bhp and 113 Nm of torque, paired with a 5-speed manual transmission and an AMT (AGS).

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Tata Punch

Starting price: Rs 5.99 lakh

Tata Punch is the most affordable sub-compact SUV in the Indian market and it sells in decent numbers for the carmaker. The Punch draws power from a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that churns out 84 bhp and 113 Nm, paired with a 5-speed MT and an AMT. It is priced from Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 9.47 lakh, ex-showroom.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

Starting price: Rs 6.51 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Dzire is the only sedan on this list. The Dzire is the undisputed king of the sub-compact sedan segment. Priced from Rs 6.51 lakh to Rs 9.39 lakh, ex-showroom, the Maruti Dzire gets a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that churns out 88.5 bhp and 113 Nm of torque, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox and an AMT (AGS).

Renault Triber

Starting price: Rs 6.33 lakh

If you’re looking for a seven-seater MPV in the budget, Renault Triber could be a good option for you. Priced from Rs 6.33 lakh to Rs 8.97 lakh, ex-showroom, the Renault Triber gets a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that develops 71 bhp and 96 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and an AMT.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Starting price: Rs 6.61 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Baleno is one of the most feature-rich cars in India under Rs 10 lakh. The new Maruti Baleno is priced from Rs 6.61 lakh to Rs 9.88 lakh, ex-showroom. It gets a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that churns out 88.5 bhp and 113 Nm of torque, paired with a 5-speed manual transmission and an AMT (AGS).

Mahindra Bolero Neo

Starting price: Rs 9.63 lakh

Finally, the last car on this list is the Mahindra Bolero Neo. The Bolero Neo is a muscular RWD SUV and it’s priced from Rs 9.63 lakh to Rs 12.14 lakh, ex-showroom. Powering the Bolero Neo is a 1.5-litre diesel engine that churns out 100 bhp and 260 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a 5-speed manual transmission only.

Also Read: MG Comet EV vs Tata Tiago EV: Price, specs, range comparison

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.