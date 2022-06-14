Top 10 best-selling SUVs in May 2022: Tata Nexon to Mahindra XUV700

Check out the list of the top 10 best-selling SUVs in India in May 2022 here. Mahindra dominates the sales tally with three SUVs. Hyundai, Tata Motors, and Kia bagged two positions each while Maruti Suzuki claimed one spot.

SUVs are the talk of the town. They have gradually become very popular in India and sell in really good numbers, making it the most lucrative category for carmakers. The segment-wise sales report for last month has now been officially revealed. So, here we have listed the top 10 best-selling SUVs in India in May 2022. Let’s check them out.

Top 10 best-selling SUVs in May 2022:

Make Model May 2022 May 2021 YoY Growth Tata Nexon 14,614 6,439 127% Hyundai Creta 10,973 7,527 46% Maruti Vitara Brezza 10,312 2,648 289% Tata Punch 10,241 — — Mahindra Bolero 8,767 3,517 149% Hyundai Venue 8,300 4,840 71% Kia Sonet 7,899 6,627 19% Kia Seltos 5,953 4,277 39% Mahindra XUV700 5,069 — — Mahindra XUV300 5,022 251 1901%

With 14,614 units sold last month, Tata Nexon claimed the title of the best-selling SUV in India in May 2022. It was followed by Hyundai’s best-selling car, Creta, which found 10,973 takers last month. Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the recently launched Tata Punch bagged the third and fourth spot in the sales tally with 10,312 and 10,241 units, respectively.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Coming fifth on the list is Mahindra’s most affordable utility vehicle, Bolero, which is still a popular workhorse with 8,767 units sold. It was followed by the South Korean siblings, Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet, with sales of 8,300 and 7,899 units, respectively. With 5,953 units sold last month, Kia Seltos bagged the eighth position in the sales tally.

Next, we have the very popular Mahindra XUV700 on the list which registered a total sales of 5,069 units last month. Finally, the tenth spot was claimed by the Mahindra XUV300 with 10,312 units sold. It is worth mentioning that the Mahindra XUV300 recorded the highest YoY growth in the top 10 best-selling SUVs in India in May 2022 list.

Also Read: Top 5 Upcoming SUVs in India in 2022: Mahindra Scorpio-N to new Brezza

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.